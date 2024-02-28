"Their music speaks life to me": Fans go gaga over BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STREET trailer

On February 29, 2024, BANGTAN TV officially released the teaser trailer for BTS' j-hope's highly anticipated upcoming docuseries Hope on the Street. The agency described the type of content fans can expect and added the following caption in the description section of the YouTube channel:

"In 2024, j-hope of BTS embarks on a new journey in his 12th year, returning to his roots as a dancer."

As Big Hit Music revealed the latest teaser trailer for the upcoming BTS' j-hope docuseries, fans erupted online. They took to social media to express their opinions and describe how the group member's music resonated with them. One user tweeted:

"Watching this made me so happy": Fans can't wait to watch BTS' j-hope's docu-series

As the teaser trailer for the idol's docuseries began, the idol started reminiscing about the dance he used to love and how he wanted to revisit its roots, reflecting on the time when everything began. The idol mentioned:

"I had forgotten about the dance which I used to love. I started out with dancing, so I wanted to look back on my dancing."

Subsequently, scenes of the idol dancing smoothly and grooving to the rhythmic beats of music were showcased in the trailer, where he appeared happiest. He was seen dancing at concerts, in practice rooms, and among fellow choreographers he had known for a long time.

Phrases including 'j-hope dances on the street,' 'j-hope dreams on the street,' and 'j-hope learn on the street' were visible in the trailer, taking viewers on the idol's journey to different locations including Seoul, Osaka, Paris, New York, and Gwang Ju.

The idol described how he found the ultimate answer in dancing and singing and considered learning the most essential thing in life. He stated in the Hope on the Street docu-series:

"I looked back on my life one more time. In the end, I found the answer in singing and dancing. I think the most important thing is learning. The energy you get by being together. Not only in dance but in life too. It's all a process of learning different things."

Shortly after, the teaser trailer went viral among fans who were over the moon. They took to social media to describe their excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming docu-series, expressing their anticipation with bated breath. While some complimented the singer's passion for dancing, others boasted about how the idol respects the art of dance more than any other artist.

They also noted the idol's blissful expression throughout the trailer and stated they were ready to witness another masterpiece from the idol.

Meanwhile, the agency also announced the release of the special album, Hope on the Street Volume 1, which is slated for release on March 29, 2024, at 1 PM KST.

The Hope on the Street docu-series is scheduled to premiere on March 28, 2024, at 12 AM KST and will be available to stream globally on Prime Video and TVING in South Korea.