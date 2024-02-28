"Gonna protect her": LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin sparks an online discourse after being seen publicly engaging with a popular feminist novel

Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM has created a stir online because of a book. The idol was recently seen reading the Japanese novel Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami as she was spotted on the television program Omniscient Interfering View on February 24, 2024.

This action has sparked a discussion on social media, highlighting the ongoing conflict in South Korea for gender equality. Some netizens lauded her for reading a progressive and popular novel by Mieko Kawakami. Many stated that they would "protect" the idol from South Korean people who would try to criticize her.

Huh Yunjin is a member of the five-piece rookie band LE SSERAFIM from HYBE. The group recently released their third mini-album EASY on February 19, 2024, which comprises five tracks: "EASY," "Smart," "Good Bones," "We got so much," and "Swan Song."

"So iconic": Fans lavish praise on Yunjin for reading a progressive feminist novel

Huh Yunjin has been a constant part of controversies lately. Earlier, the singer received backlash for wearing a bandana on her head for the concept photoshoot of her group's new album EASY. Netizens lashed out at her, accusing her of cultural appropriation.

Later, the singer received criticism for her outfit in the "Good Bones" video teaser (from EASY), in which she was seen wearing nano Louis Vuitton shorts and a bralette beneath a pink long coat. She then received heavy criticism, once again, for her outfit from the EASY music video that was dropped on February 19. The idol wore blue underwear beneath unbuttoned denim shorts.

Now, she has become the topic of discussion for yet another subject regarding feminism. Yunjin could be seen in the MBC broadcast, not only reading the book but also marking it, demonstrating how meticulously she was analyzing the work. The clip quickly went viral online.

As one of Japan's most influential and best-selling authors today, Mieko Kawakami challenges all preconceptions regarding storytelling and language style while fusing sardonic humor with intense emotional depth. She initially burst onto the literary scene as a singer, then as a poet and well-liked blogger, and finally as an award-winning author.

In order to achieve tranquility and a future they can genuinely call their own, three women must overcome repressive social mores and personal anxieties, as depicted in the intimate adventures in the novel Breasts and Eggs, which presents a picture of modern femininity in Japan.

There have been divided responses to Yunjin's literary tastes. The star faced criticism from several netizens on Namu Wiki (Korean online forum), a well-known online encyclopedia, who questioned her choice to openly exhibit her interest in feminist literature.

However, international fans came to her defense on X and lauded her for her choice and intellect. Praising her bravery, many saw her decision as a positive step toward mainstreaming feminist discourse, especially in the K-Pop sphere where celebrities are often closely watched for their every action. Others wrote that they would read the book after they saw Yunjin reading it.

A lot of fans could be reminded of other incidents with female idols who faced criticism for voicing feminist views, such as Red Velvet's Irene and her reference to Kim Ji Young, Born in 1982. Furthermore, the book was also recommended by BTS leader Kim Namjoon to his fans.

However, Korean netizens did not react well to Irene when her pictures surfaced online in 2020. The book, which also had strong feminist themes, caused a great deal of indignation among readers. Male followers of Irene even went so far as to upload images of themselves smashing or burning her photo cards.

Yunjin shares a heartfelt letter on Weverse for being a constant target of criticism

Yunjin wrote a sincere letter on the Weverse app after being on the receiving end of constant criticism. Yunjin wrote a message to her fans on February 27, in which the celebrity discussed how artists' flaws and failings are sometimes exploited as a springboard for hate speech on the internet attracted the attention of admirers.

She wrote:

"The world is always looking for a target. Showing myself to someone is like handing over a bow and arrow and teaching them where it hurts the most. So it rather protects me with cynicism and cover-up... I think there can be hope along with that bow and arrow. The hope that won't shoot me even if you show me. The hope that it won't even aim in my direction, and that it will protect me instead, even though it has the power to hurt me."

LE SSERAFIM was accused of replicating Tyla's "Water" for their album's B-Side song, "Smart," even though the song was an instant hit among fans. In addition, several internet users voiced unease over the filming of the EASY music video inside of a church, believing it was improper for the ladies to perform songs and dance in a holy place.

Nevertheless, her poignant letter moved her fans to tears as they quickly circulated it on X (formerly Twitter) and called out Korean fans and others for criticizing her.

EASY by LE SSERAFIM became the first and only K-pop girl group album in Oricon history to sell over 100,000 copies in its first week of release. The title track also surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify, making it the fastest song of the group to achieve this feat.