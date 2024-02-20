"A minor being exploited": Hybe receives criticism for LE SSERAFIM's alleged sensual dance choreography for 'Smart' from their new EP 'EASY'

LE SSERAFIM dropped their third comeback EP, EASY on February 19, 2024, and also held a Mini-Album media showcase. During the showcase, the girl group from Source Music (operated under HYBE) performed on all the tracks from their latest release, including EASY, Smart, Good Bones, Swan Song, and We Got So Much.

While fans loved the music, several netizens criticized the dance choreography of the song Smart, which is a hip movement. Considering the group's youngest member Eunchae is a minor and is only 17-year-old, several fans found the choreography inappropriate.

One X user (@crwzyowery) wrote on X,

"Eunchae is yet another example of a minor being exploited but a lot of y'all are just gonna brush it aside because you like the music"

"I don't think the choreo is the problem": LE SSERAFIM's Smart dance performance sparks a heated debate online

During their Mini-Album media showcase on February 19, LE SSERAFIM performed their EP's songs, along with Perfect Night, a single for which they had collaborated with Overwatch. The group even addressed questions about their scheduled show at Coachella 2024 in April and about their latest release, EASY.

The album also became their highest-charting set to date as it debuted at No.2 on the US iTunes Chart on February 19. Nevertheless, several fans found Eunchae's performance to the group's number—Smart—inappropriate. However, many came to defend the group's choreography, stating that it is just "called dancing."

An X user (@holyyjeon) wrote on X:

"Am I the only one that doesn’t see anything wrong…like it’s called dancing. These are all forms of dance. Kpop idols get trained to dance different types of music and styles."

LE SSERAFIM's latest EP, EASY, has found itself in several controversies over the title track MV being filmed inside of a church where band member Yunjin's outfit choice displays her undergarment through unzipped shorts. Previously, the album's concept photoshoots had sparked controversies as well for featuring an African-American model for the launch of their merchandise.

Then, Yunjin also received backlash for allegedly wearing a scarf on her head in the concept photoshoots. Several netizens claimed this was "cultural appropriation" as the scaf was a "durag." Later, the member along with group leader Chaewon were criticised for wearing revealing outfits for the trailer of Good Bones from EASY.

Meanwhile, Eunchae's performance on Smart during the media showcase on February 19 has concerned several fans, who criticized HYBE for letting a "minor" do a "mature concept."

Another X account (@Ms_RSCE) drew parallels with YG Entertainent's girl group 2NE1 and their "suggestive choreo."

"It brings me back to them early 2NE1 days where YG would teach some highly suggestive choreo to a still teenage Minzy (there's performances and MVs as example, look it up) Not right then, not right today."

Here's how fans debated amongst themselves on X:

LE SSERAFIM is set to perform at Coachella on April 13 and 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club. They became the first fourth-generation girl group and the second K-pop female act after BLACKPINK to grace the stage at the storied music festival.