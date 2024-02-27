"The world is always looking for a target": LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin pens a heartfelt letter following the release of ‘EASY’, leaving fans emotional

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin has penned a heartfelt letter on the Weverse app, following their latest comeback release, EASY. The song has been received well by fans, who have expressed enjoying it. However, owing to some allegations, many netizens have criticized the idols for their comeback.

On February 27, Yunjin shared her thoughts in a letter to her fans and talked about the making process of the song, including choreography and working with producer Bang Si-hyuk. One of the paragraphs that caught fans' attention was where the idol spoke about artists’ weaknesses and shortcomings, which are often used as a target to spread hate online. Yunjin wrote,

"The world is always looking for a target. Showing myself to someone is like handing over a bow and arrow and teaching them where it hurts the most. So it rather protects me with cynicism and cover-up."

She further added,

"By the way, I think there can be hope along with that bow and arrow. The hope that won't shoot me even if you show me. The hope that it won't even aim in my direction, and that it will protect me instead, even though it has the power to hurt me. The hope of hugging me."

Fans assumed that the UNFORGIVEN singer might have seen some of the hate comments on social media that surfaced following their latest release. Thus, to reassure the idol, they shared their well wishes on X and sent words of encouragement to her.

“It's heartbreaking”: Fans moved as LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin pens a heartfelt letter following the release of EASY

LE SSERAFIM dropped their latest EP EASY on February 19, with five songs and the title track homonymous to the album's name. While their fans loved it, the girl group was accused of allegedly plagiarizing Tyla's Water for the B-Side track, Smart.

Furthermore, some netizens expressed their discomfort with the set-up of the EASY music video, which was a church, as they reportedly found it inappropriate for the girls to sing and dance in a place of worship. The growing criticism also saw netizens spreading alleged hate messages about the group online.

The album also fell under scrutiny for reportedly using "heavy referencing" to other artists in almost all of the songs on the album, which was noted by critic Lee Seung-won. Following the first week of album promotion, Yunjin put her thoughts across through a letter to fans. She revealed that the group members worked hard in the past few months to produce this album despite the difficulties they faced.

Her letter touched many fans' hearts as she shared seeing a sign of hope regardless of negativity. Fans shared comforting messages and words of reaffirmation online reminding her of their unwavering love and support.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin is set to be featured on BTS’ J-Hope's song I don't know on his upcoming special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1, which is slated to release on March 29, 1 pm KST.