"Graduated from armytwt with honors": Fans react as LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin is reported to be featured on BTS' J-Hope's upcoming special album

LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin is rumored to be featured on BTS’ J-Hope's upcoming album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. Speculation regarding Yunjin's potential involvement in the special album has caught the attention of BTS fans.

On February 18, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the upcoming release of J-Hope's special album, containing six tracks scheduled for release on March 29 at 1 pm KST. Fans eagerly anticipate the album's release, particularly intrigued by the details on the packaging. Although the information regarding the tracklist was blurred out, netizens speculate that the I≠Doll singer may be featured on the fourth track, as some of text appears to read “YUNJIN OF LE SSERAFIM.”

This rumor has resulted in a huge wave of reactions from fans. Given Yunjin's known admiration for BTS, often referred to as the Successful Fangirl among ARMYs, the potential collaboration has generated significant buzz. Despite being a rumor fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts about it.

A user referring to Yunjin's old Tweets about BTS on X, said, “She graduated from armytwt with honors.”

“THE MOST SUCCESSFUL BORA SOLDIER”: Fans react as LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin is reportedly featured on BTS’ J-Hope's upcoming special album

BIGHIT MUSIC recently confirmed the release of J-Hope's upcoming special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, and the highly anticipated documentary series. With this announcement, fans became eager to learn about the album's tracklist and any potential collaborations.

When some netizens pointed out the album packaging where the tracklist blurred, BTS fans went berserk as they believed the LE SSERAFIM member would be featured on the fourth song of this special album. The STUPID IN LOVE singer has not only gained popularity as a member of the Source girl group but also for her astonishing talents like Opera singing.

LE SSERAFIM member has released many solo songs since her debut and is also known for her composing skills. Fans have been patiently waiting for the documentary series and the album to be released, and hearing about the reported collaboration with her, they shared their excitement on the internet.

Here are some reactions.

Furthermore, some fans also speculated that J-Hope's fellow BTS member Jungkook and American record producer Nile Rodgers might also be a part of this album. However, BIGHIT MUSIC has not yet commented on these reports.

HOPE ON THE STREET docu-series

From the start, J-Hope wished to produce the documentary and the album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 simultaneously. For the documentary, he traveled to Gwangju, his hometown, Osaka, Paris, and New York to interact and perform with street dancers. This docu-series will be released every Thursday and Friday starting on March 28, airing on Tving and Prime Video.

In light of Yunjin’s solo endeavors, she has been featured in two songs in 2024. She collaborated with K-R&B singer Crush and DJ GroovyRoom on the song Yes or No, released on January 17. She was also featured on STUPID IN LOVE by Max, the song was released as a part of his album LOVE IN STEREO on February 16.