During the D-Day LA concert by Agust D (BTS' SUGA) at the Kia Forum, held on May 11, 2023, two unexpected artists surprised the audience. American singer, MAX, and the lead vocalist of The Rose, Woosung, who previously collaborated with BTS' SUGA on his solo projects were spotted at the venue.

However, the presence of the two artists at the concert was very different. MAX appeared on stage to roll out a full-fledged performance of his feature in SUGA's D-2 track, Burn it. Meanwhile, The Rose's Woosung made a silent appearance as he sat among the audience to watch Agust D's concert. Many fans recognized Woosung towards the end of the show, as they made their exit from the venue.

Needless to say, when they saw MAX's performance, fans were incredibly excited with one even saying, "tears are streaming down my face."

☻ 𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨 ⁷ ☻ @spookyhaleigh the fact that max…was at the LA yoongi show…performing my favorite agust d song…tears are streaming down my face

Fans excite about MAX and The Rose's Woosung's surprise appearance at Agust D's concert in LA

Fans had no clue that either of the stars was going to make an appearance on Agust D's tour date in LA or about their collaborative performance. Therefore, they were thrilled when the American singer first entered the stage. While their spirits were already lifted, the performance of Burn It that followed his entrance to the stage made fans all the more excited.

Burn It was the song that MAX featured on in Agust D's second mixtape D-2. The two have been familiar with each other prior to this due to another collaboration that they did. In MAX's solo album released in 2020, SUGA featured in the song Blueberry Eyes. Given that fans showed great interest and love for the two artists coming together, the cheers for the performance were incredibly loud and joyous.

As red lights filled the venue, the American singer entered the stage in an outfit that matched the lighting. Soon after, he and Agust D put forth quite an enthusiastic and powerful performance of Burn It, as fireworks filled the sides of the stage. Fans were excited about the performance and took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm and joy about the same.

디어 @dxxr_suga Agust D & MAX -Burn it

Pri⁷🥢 @btspoprints The energy?? Agust D and Max performing "Burn It" together. Those people who attended today's concert were so lucky that they got to experience this.

The energy?? Agust D and Max performing "Burn It" together. Those people who attended today's concert were so lucky that they got to experience this.

a • saw AGUST D ! @j1minniez HELLO?? I had a feeling this was gonna happen. I KNEW Max would come for the LA show

While this was already exciting enough, fans' excitement only increased when they spotted The Rose's Woosung at the venue. Woosung featured in SUGA's first studio album, D-Day, for the track, Snooze, which was composed by the late Japanese artist, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Since MAX rolled out his performance, many expected a Snooze live performance as well. However, regardless of the absence of the same, fans still enjoyed his presence to support SUGA at his concert.

In a full-black outfit with a transparent bag over his back, the idol soon caught the fans' eyes despite his simple clothing. Soon after, fans found that the other members of The Rose, Dojoon, Hajoon, and Jaehyeong were also at the venue. After enjoying Agust D's concert, when they were making their way to their cars, they took their time to click some pictures with fans.

Peachy (FACE) 🐰🐥 @kookieemin13 Woosung spotted at yoongi's concert ... and didn't perform snooze with yoongi 🤧Please we want them together tomorrow

taa ♡ mochi Jaehyeong ꒰˘ᵌ˘꒱ @icarussea OMG Woosung, Hajoon, Dojoon, and Clive at walking out from venue of Yoongi's concertㅠㅠㅠ

the rose thinker | ‏إشتقت لأمّي 🥺 @rkivantenism the rose is attending to Agust d D-DAY show in LA 🥺🥺🥺



We need woosung to be appearing on the stage for “snooze” plsss im begging ㅠㅠㅠㅠ (im currently clowing ma self 🤡)



️libelousredeyes My heart is so full the rose is attending to Agust d D-DAY show in LA 🥺🥺🥺We need woosung to be appearing on the stage for "snooze" plsss im begging ㅠㅠㅠㅠ

reems ♡s salma🥢 @myglIly both jimin and woosung attended yoongi's concert but none of them performed at the stage. we were robbed so bad

Fans were happy to find out that the friendship between the artists continue to flourish as MAX and The Rose's Woosung came to support SUGA on his solo tour. As fans start to realize that the idol is bringing in more and more surprises to his concerts, fans become curious about what the future dates hold for them.

