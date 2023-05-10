The Rose's Woosung dishes about his collaboration with BTS' SUGA for his D-Day album

On May 9, 2023, The Rose's Woosung was present at the 2nd Annual Gold Gala, where he was interviewed by Etalk. One of the many questions he was asked was about his recent collaboration with BTS' SUGA for the latter's latest full-length studio album, D-Day. Woosung featured on the track, Snooze, which SUGA co-composed with the legendary Japanese composer, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Given that it was one of the most intriguing compositions on the album, The Rose's Woosung received much praise and appreciation for the same. When asked to talk about the same, Woosung shared that he and SUGA have known each other for years now, since they're the same age.

As per the artist, the collaboration was a casual event that happened over a quick phone call.

The Rose's Woosung spills the story behind his collaboration with BTS' SUGA for his D-Day album

The Rose's Woosung was among the several K-pop artists that were invited to attend the 2nd Annual Gold Gala. Typical for red carpets at such events, Woosung was also interviewed by many media outlets. However, it was during his interview with ETalk that some exciting information was revealed.

When asked to share his experience of working with BTS' SUGA for D-Day, here's what the artist said:

"I knew SUGA from four to five years ago. We're friends. We're the same age. So, yeah. He just one day hit me up and said, 'Hey, I have this song that I've been working on, can you listen to it, put a hook on it and some lyrics? So, yeah, that how it happened! Nothing crazy!"

When D-Day's tracklist was initially revealed to the fans, not many figured out that Woosung and SUGA were born in the same year. After the interview, many realized that both the artists are '93 liners.

While The Rose's Woosung stated that the collaboration was nothing crazy, Snooze was one of the tracks from SUGA's debut album that caught the most attention out of the songs that didn't come with a music video. Given that Woosung is an artist who works with genres quite different from that of SUGA's (or Agust D's), fans were curious to see how the track sounds.

Additionally, fans were all the more excited to witness the participation of the Oscar-winning Japanese composer and electronic music pioneer, Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed away recently on March 28 this year. With three great musicians coming together, it was naturally one of the most anticipated and awaited releases from the D-Day album. Much to fans' predictions, the track didn't let people down.

With a perfect blend of vocals from The Rose's Woosung and slow-rap from BTS' SUGA leading into the great composition by Ryuichi Sakamoto, fans thoroughly enjoyed the track.

