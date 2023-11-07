Fact Check: Are LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and LeBron James dating ? Viral post debunked 

Recently, dating rumors surrounding LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and LeBron have gone viral on social media. Fans of these prominent figures have been in a state of confusion, unsure of whether they are actually dating.

During the group's visit to the United States of America for scheduled activities and the promotion of their English single Perfect Night, the K-pop group LE SSERAFIM was also spotted enjoying a Lakers basketball game.

While Yunjin attended the Lakers basketball game, a reporter inquired about her favorite basketball player. She replied with a smile- LeBron James.

Shortly after, a Facebook page called Nonekpop posted that Yunjin and LeBron are dating, and this post quickly spread like wildfire on social media.

Expand Tweet

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and LeBron James dating post debunked

The Facebook page Nonekpop shared a post on November 6, 2023, falsely declaring that both LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and LeBron James are reportedly dating, and their agency has confirmed the dating news as of November 5, 2023. The post also provided details about how they are currently getting to know each other and need support from their fans. The page captioned their viral post about LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and LeBron James dating as follows:

"Member of the South Korean K-Pop Girl Group Le Sserafim, Huh Yunjin, and NBA Player LeBron James are reportedly dating. Both Yunjin's and LeBron's agency representatives have confirmed the dating issue on November 5, 2023."

The page further wrote:

"Sorce Music, the agency that represents Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin, released a statement on media outlets today about the recent dating issue. Both are happily getting to know each other and we would appreciate it if everyone congratulated and supported the new couple."

Nonekpop is a satire and gossip page on Facebook known for spreading false news to drive engagement on their social media platform. They upload speculative and humorous content mostly fabricated and not from authentic sources. The viral post about Yunjin and LeBron James is entirely false and unfounded and even their agency hasn't officially released any statement regarding it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans on social media, especially on Tiktok started shipping the duo due to the fake viral post, while others criticized the rumor referring to the age gap between the duo and how unethical it was to ship a teenager with an adult man who is approximately ten years older than her.

Yunjin also took to her social media, Instagram, sharing pictures from the Lakers basketball game while wearing the team's jersey.

The official Instagram account of the Lakers team also commented Perfect Night on her post, making fans excited who left a series of comments expressing their desire for LeBron James to dance to the group's song.

The viral post regarding Yunjin and LeBron James is completely fabricated and false.