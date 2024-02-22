On February 19, 2024, LE SSERAFIM made waves with the release of their third mini-album, EASY, featuring five distinct tracks, including Easy, Good Bones, We Got So Far, Swan Song, and Smart. However, the comeback faced scrutiny as people, particularly critic Lee Seung Won, criticized the group for what he termed "heavy referencing."

Won acknowledged LE SSERAFIM's previous success in integrating successful pop sounds into their unique identity, establishing them as leaders of the 4th generation. However, he expressed disappointment in the perceived lack of creativity in EASY, stating:

"The lazy modification of familiar sounds without much creative effort evokes a sense of deja vu, inevitably losing any semblance of freshness."

Specifically, the critic pointed out instances where the songs in the album EASY drew striking parallels with other tracks.

For example, he noted that Smart, with its Afrobeat sound, closely resembled Doja Cat's Woman in both style and melody. The rock intro of Good Bones triggered immediate associations with Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Date with the Night. The resemblance between Swan Song and SZA's Kill Bill also fueled the argument for "heavy referencing."

Additionally, on February 21, LE SSERAFIM showcased their latest track, Smart, during the album presentation for their recent comeback. While fans enthusiastically discussed the song and its choreography, numerous netizens observed striking similarities, noting that it appeared too close to the viral song Water by Tyla.

A user on X shared their disappointment and wrote:

Expand Tweet

Internet divided as LE SSERAFIM's new album EASY sparks online debate

This is not the first time the five-piece girl group has faced accusations of excessive referencing. Their previous title track, ANTIFRAGILE, from the 2nd mini-album of the same name, drew criticism for noticeable references to Rosalía.

While some argue that references are inevitable and, if done creatively, can enhance a group's identity, others feel that EASY crosses the line with more blatant and less inventive usage.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netizens on the Korean online forum, Theqoo, weighed in on the debate, with opinions split between defending the group's established referencing practices and, at times, too obvious use of references in their latest album.

Netizens react to LE SSERAFIM's heavy referencing (Image via Theqoo & Google Translate)

Netizens react to LE SSERAFIM's heavy referencing (Image via Theqoo & Google Translate)

Netizens react to LE SSERAFIM's heavy referencing (Image via Theqoo & Google Translate)

Netizens react to LE SSERAFIM's heavy referencing (Image via Theqoo & Google Translate)

In the dynamic world of music, where creativity and innovation are celebrated, the line between homage and imitation can be thin.

In other news, On January 17, 2024, the highly-anticipated Coachella music festival lineup for 2024 was unveiled on their official Instagram page. LE SSERAFIM is set to perform this year with other K-pop groups like Ateez and The Rose.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE