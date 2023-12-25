Fans swoon over Le Sserafim’s look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show: “Hot and cute as usual”

Le Sserafim captivated fans with their look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon Award show red carpet. Fans took to social media platforms to express their admiration, with many using words like "hot" and "cute" to describe the group's appearance.

Among the standout appearances, Le Sserafim members took center stage, dressed in coordinated all-black ensembles that left fans swooning. The look received positive feedback on social media, with many expressing appreciation for the group's cohesive and stylish appearance.

"Cuteness overloaded": Fans in awe of Le Sserafim’s look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show

Le Sserafim’s individualistic-but-coordinated looks for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show

Each member of Le Sserafim displayed their own style through their outfits at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show. From playful accessories to simple hairstyles, Le Sserafim's style choices were a hit amongst fans.

Their fully coordinated black ensemble looked cute to their fans on social media platforms. Fans were particularly drawn to the simplicity and individuality reflected in Le Sserafim's style choices. This attention to detail not only highlighted the group's unity but also emphasized the members' ability to express their personalities through fashion, creating a collective style that fans found both relatable and endearing.

Kim Chae-won donned a one-shoulder, side-slit black dress paired with thigh-high black leather boots. Her messy bun complemented her overall look, while black danglers provided the finishing touch.

Huh Yun Jin opted for a strappy off-shoulder black velvet maxi dress with black danglers. She wore her auburn hair straight and flowy.

Sakura Miyawaki chose a ribbed, full-length evening gown with a waist cutout, pairing her outfit with ruby and diamond danglers. She opted for straight and flowy ash-grey hair to complete her overall look.

Kazuha opted for a sleeveless black satin evening gown with a mesh neckline. Her flowy and straight hair complemented the look. The ensemble was completed with black danglers, adding a hint of glamour.

Hong Eun-chae kept it simple yet chic in a strappy black evening gown, showcasing her flowy and straight blond hair with red ribbon braided hair that resembled a hairband.

The Le Sserafim seemingly coordinated their makeup looks as well. All members contrasted their black outfits with subtle makeup - light red lip gloss, thin eyeliner, and a dewy base.

Fans can't wait for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon as they're thrilled about the impressive lineup of artists hitting the stage. Adding to the excitement, there's also the anticipation of spotting favorite celebrities on the red carpet.