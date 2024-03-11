"There's no way she's not educated": Fans criticize LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin after idol is spotted drinking Starbucks again amid ongoing boycott

On Sunday, March 10, a video of LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and her fellow members entering the venue for IU's recent concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul landed on the internet.

What instantly caught the attention of fans was the idol holding a Starbucks cup and drinking from the same as she made her way into the venue. Given that several people across the world have been boycotting Starbucks since November 2023, fans expressed disappointment at the idol's choices.

The popular beverage brand, Starbucks, has reportedly been exposed for its alleged Zionist ideals after firing its employees who apparently posted in support of Palestine on their social media platforms. Since then, people have been boycotting the brand to stop it from allegedly funding the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which the company has been accused of.

Therefore, when Yunjin was spotted drinking Starbucks, fans immediately criticized the idol for her actions. Since K-pop idols' actions tend to heavily affect the masses, fans were concerned about the consequences of the boycott.

Additionally, they also called out the idol for being allegedly ignorant of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Given that it's not her first time being exposed to engaging with Starbucks, fans have been all the more upset with the idol.

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin under fire for drinking from Starbucks again amid the ongoing boycott of the beverage brand

On November 16, 2023, several employees of Starbucks went on strike, calling out the brand's poor employee treatment and management. They expressed that the company allegedly fired many of its union members who posted on their social media platforms in support of Palestine. This led to people completely boycotting the brand.

The overall mass-boycott movement has led Starbucks to face a great dip in its profits. However, fans have recently been upset with K-pop idols' alleged indirect promotions for Starbucks.

Previously, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin was called out for her now-deleted Instagram post where she was seen holding a Starbucks cup. However, upon receiving heavy backlash from netizens, the idol soon deleted the image from her post. While fans hoped that the idol understood the gravity of the situation, she was yet again spotted with a Starbucks cup.

LE SSERAFIM guest appeared at IU's third-day Seoul concert and performed their latest track, EASY, at the venue on March 9. The next day, a video of the members entering the venue surfaced on the internet, and fans were not happy seeing Yunjin hold a Starbucks cup once again, despite the backlash she received. While some people tried to defend the idol by stating that she might not be aware of the boycott, others explained that there's no way for the same.

Fans have been participating in online campaigns and sending trucks to HYBE's headquarters in an effort to reportedly raise awareness about the ongoing conflict and also protest against their alleged involvement. Therefore, many netizens are sure that HYBE artists are aware of the boycott and the reasons behind the same.

Hence, seeing Yunjin interact with Starbucks again despite likely being educated on the issue has greatly upset fans. They couldn't help but criticize the idol for her alleged actions and demanded her to address the issue.