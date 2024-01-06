"We love an educated man”: Fans appreciate as ENHYPEN's Jake apologizes for drinking Starbucks in a recent live amid boycott

ENHYPEN member Jake started a Weverse live session on January 5 to catch up with fans. The singer was seen drinking coffee from a Starbucks cup, which led to a massive wave of reactions from fans asking him not to buy from the coffee brand.

Previously, Starbucks sued their workers' union as they made a statement supporting Palestine and allegedly supported Israel. Since the incident, several people around the world have joined the BDS movement to boycott the brand to affect the profits which support the reported genocide in Gaza, Palestine.

As many fans watching the live tried informing Jake about the situation and requesting him not to buy drinks from Starbucks, he eventually stopped. Later that day, the Australian-Korean singer took to the fan community app Weverse and replied to a post by Engene (ENHYPEN's fandom name) apologizing that he would not drink from the brand again.

As the user @lovingsj on Weverse spoke about the boycott of Starbucks, Jake wrote,

“Thank you for telling me Engene”.

Furthermore, he confirmed that he would not drink from the brand again, acknowledging his mistake. He said,

“I made a mistake I'm very sorry won't happen again”.

International fans praised Jake for his prompt response to the situation, which previously had many K-pop stars under fire. A fan on the X said, “We love an educated man.”

“Huge respect”: Fans appreciate ENHYPEN member Jake as he apologized after drinking Starbucks during a recent Weverse live

Starbucks sued its workers’ union, disassociating itself from the support of Palestine. During the recent live session, the Sweet Venom singer was seen drinking Starbucks coffee, offending many fans as there is a substantial ongoing boycott of the brand for its alleged support towards Israel's reported attacks in Gaza, Palestine.

Many fans tried to educate Jake about the boycott, and he eventually stopped drinking it during the live. He later commented under the post regarding the same incident and promised that the incident would not occur again.

Fans appreciated Jake's apology, as it is difficult for K-pop artists to comment on such crucial issues. They expressed relief on social media as he immediately educated himself about the movement and understood fans' sentiments after the live session.

ENHYPEN's latest mini album, ORANGE BLOOD

The K-pop boy group made its musical comeback in November last year with their mini album ORANGE BLOOD. Along with Sweet Venom, two more versions of the song are included in the EP: the English version and the one featuring famous American media personality Bella Poarch. Other songs on the album include Blind, Still Monster, and Orange Flower (You Complete Me).