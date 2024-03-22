BTS Jungkook’s ‘GOLDEN’ makes history by becoming the first album by a K-soloist & fastest studio album by an Asian act to surpass 3B Spotify streams

BTS's Jungkook has been reigning in the music world since he embarked on his solo endeavors with the release of his debut single SEVEN featuring American rapper Latto in July 2023. Three months later, he released his second solo single 3D featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow in October. However, with the release of his full-length album GOLDEN released in November 2023, the South Korean singer-songwriter took the music world by storm.

Jungkook charted at the top of the music charts including the Billboard Hot 100 and won prestigious awards such as the MTV Video Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Awards as the first K-pop male soloist to win all three. By the end of 2023, the musician had garnered over 4 billion Spotify streams across all credits as the first Korean solo act to do so.

Meanwhile, he also became the first Korean solo artist to amass over 3 billion Spotify streams on his debut solo album GOLDEN. As of March 22, 2024, Jungkook also became the fastest Asian act to achieve this feat.

BTS Jungkook on his journey as one of the most revered & streamed musicians across the world

The South Korean musician and the main vocalist of BTS has been dominating the international music scene since he released SEVEN on July 14, 2023. The song debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for seven consecutive weeks, making Jungkook the first Korean artist to chart for so long. He eclipsed his bandmate Jimin's record, who charted at #1 with his solo song Like Crazy for four straight weeks.

The youngest member of BTS has been dominating the Top 5 music streaming platforms—Spotify, Apple Music, Tencent Music (TME), Amazon, and YouTube—as the most-streamed artist globally. With his three No. 1 singles on the official MENA Chart—SEVEN (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and Standing Next to You—Jungkook set a new Guinness World Record on December 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, with a 98.4% market share, streaming revenues topped the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) once again. Furthermore, the year 2023 saw a 14.4% increase in total MENA sales, above the pace of growth worldwide, as reported by IFPI Global Music Report 2024.

On March 21, the 26-year-old musician behind the smash hit album GOLDEN was featured on the front page of the IFPI Global Music Report 2024. The Still With You musician was also credited by Universal Music Group (UMG) as one of the top sellers of music albums in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Notably, both SEVEN and 3D were added to his debut solo album and categorized as pre-release singles. SEVEN has gained over 1.4 billion (1,481,770,642) streams and 3D has surpassed 466 million (466,687,491) streams. It is important to note that these streams do not include the streams amassed by the tracks' several remix versions.

The BTS maknae is also the first K-pop and Korean soloist to have his track Standing Next To You chart the longest for 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in this decade.

Jeon Jungkook of BTS is also the first K-pop and Korean solo artist to achieve 1 billion Spotify streams in November 2023. He was also the first Korean act to sell over 2.6 million album copies on Hanteo and chart 8 tracks from his debut solo album on the iTunes Top 10 on the day of its release. The musician is also the first Korean/K-pop solo artist to reach No.1 on the U.S. Spotify chart and also debut atop the global chart.