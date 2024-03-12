"His own legacy": BTS Jungkook dominates Top 5 global music platforms with his solo tracks and album for months, leaving netizens speechless

Aside from being a BTS member, Jeon Jungkook has established himself as a successful soloist. With the release of his debut solo album GOLDEN, the South Korean singer-songwriter has dominated the Top 5 global music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Tencent Music (TME), and Amazon.

The musician has also been dominating the platforms with his solo tracks outside GOLDEN. Popular hits like Left and Right, Dreamers, TOO MUCH, My You, Still With You, and more have been raking in millions of streams daily. It is important to note that the South Korean singer released his debut solo album in November 2023.

Within four months of its release, the musician's songs have never left the top of music charts due to its continuous massive streaming and on-demand downloads. One fan lauded Jungkook on X for his "raw talent" and his "sheer determination to do better and carve his own legacy."

"No wonder he rules": Internet lavish praise on Jungkook for reigning on music charts & platforms for months

As per market shares, Spotify has the largest hold at over 30.5%, followed by Apple Music at over 13.7% and China's Tencent Music (TME) at over 13.4%. At fourth and fifth positions, Amazon and YouTube Music have a market hold of 13.3% and 8.9%, respectively.

BTS star Jeon Jungkook has been riding high on the crest of his success as a solo artist as he surpassed 5.1 billion streams on Spotify as of March 12, 2024. GOLDEN has been one of the top streaming albums on Apple Music in the fourth quarter of 2023. The album continues to dominate even in 2024, several months after its global release.

Additionally, Jungkook became the longest-charting Korean artist and K-pop soloist to spend 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song Standing Next To You, surpassing his predecessor PSY, who charted for 15 weeks with Gentleman (2013). Meanwhile, the 26-year-old BTS musician has spent over 63 frames on the Billboard Digital Song Sales and became the first and only Korean soloist to do so.

Streaming music directly impacts a song's ability to chart on Top music charts like Billboard and iTunes. Jungkook's tenacity in creating addictive music and an instant hit to the masses has cemented him as one of the pioneering artists in the global music landscape.

Fans are in awe of his musical prowess and global influence and lavished praise on him online. He is also the most searched, charted, streamed, and consumed Korean artist and the only Asian act so far.

Being a core member of the K-pop phenomenon BTS, Jungkook also skyrocketed HYBE's Q4 financial profit in 2023 to new highs. His bandmates Taehyung, Suga, Jimin, and J-hope have also contributed to increasing the company's revenue tenfold with their solo releases in 2023. Notably, Namjoon and Jin released their solo music in 2022, contributing to HYBE's 2022 financial turnover.

Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023. Although the seven members may not return from their service at the same time, they intend to resume group activities by the end of 2025.