"This was so unexpected": Internet in frenzy as BTS Taehyung's upcoming track 'FRI(END)S' gets promoted by an Indian news channel

On March 11, 2024, an Indian news channel was seen promoting BTS Taehyung's upcoming R&B single, FRI(END)S. An X user (@slaythvx) shared a clip of India's Doordarshan (DD) Express News, where the reporter was seen announcing the South Korean soloist's forthcoming single in its 100 News in 30 Minutes English bulletin.

This sent the musician's fanbase spiraling, as they never expected the track to be promoted by DD, which is an esteemed and old Indian news organization that was founded in September 1959. Fans expressed their shock regarding the same on social media.

Expand Tweet

Netizens surprised to see Indian media cover the BTS idol's upcoming song

BTS global star Kim Taehyung, aka V, is set to drop his new song, FRI(END)S, on March 15, 2024. As per the promotional schedule, BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) has released the Short Film, Concept Photo 1, Teaser 1, Concept Photo 2, Flash Video, and Teaser 2, as of March 11, 2024.

He was shown in vintage and monochromatic environments in the Concept Photo 1 images that were released on Weverse earlier. The musician was also seen wearing an eyebrow piercing and breathing out smoke.

Expand Tweet

In the first teaser, Taehyung was seen wearing a black suit with kohl eyes. The singer-songwriter was sitting amidst a room full of couples kissing their partners while a shroud of melancholia surrounded him. However, in a Flash Video, he was seen happy and in love with the female lead from his music video.

Teaser 2 opened with Taehyung getting hit by a car and lying in a pool of his own blood, suggesting his death. It is important to note that Teaser 2 was released just a few hours after the release of the Flash Video on March 11 (ET). Hence, the stark contrast left fans baffled about the concept of the upcoming song.

Nevertheless, the already high anticipation for FRI(END)S has now reached newer heights as an Indian news channel covered the news of the South Korean soloist's forthcoming project. Fans were excited and expressed their happiness and gratitude online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to a press release from BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE), the pop-soul R&B-inspired song by Taehyung is a romantic one, with lyrics that are in English. The press release read:

“The track, rooted in the pop soul R&B genre, delivers relatable and witty romance through lyrics written entirely in English. The single artwork accompanying the announcement reveals the song title and release date against a vivid pink background that hints at the song’s sweet mood.”

As previously stated, the song FRI(END)S by Kim Taehyung aka V will be released on March 15, 2024, at 1 pm KST. It will be available for fans on all of the main streaming services, including YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.