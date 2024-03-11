“AND HE DIED…AGAIN”: BTS Taehyung's Teaser 2 for his upcoming single 'FRI(END)S' leaves the internet puzzled

BTS star Kim Taehyung kept his fans guessing as he dropped the official second teaser of his upcoming single FRI(END)S on March 12, 2024, at 12 a.m. KST. A few hours before that, the singer-songwriter released the Flash Video for his forthcoming release on March 11. It is important to note that in Eastern Time (ET), both content were released on March 11 with a difference of just a few hours between them.

As a result, his fans were hit by a barrage of new content, sending them into an online frenzy. The Flash Video gave them a glimpse of Taehyung's potential love interest in the upcoming FRI(END)S music video, which would allegedly star British actress Ruby Sear. Meanwhile, the official second teaser showed the singer-songwriter in an accident with blood all around.

Fans were too stumped to comprehend the striking differences between the two pieces of content. Furthermore, they hilariously noted that Taehyung, aka V, always dies at the end of every project he picks up for himself.

"Waiting with bated breath": Netizens flabbergasted with the latest Teaser 2 release of Taehyung's FRI(END)S

Whether it was in IU's Love Wins All or his acting debut in the 2016 K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, where Taehyung died as well. Fans wondered why the artist continually chose a script where he met his demise every time.

In a scene similar to teaser 1, Taehyung opens the refrigerator to take out the last remaining food package and consumes it. Following this, the Rainy Days singer-songwriter was seen lying on the road and covered in blood, seemingly after an accident. This left viewers puzzled and speechless.

However, in teaser 2, his surroundings are in complete disarray and filled with chaos from an accident. This is opposed to the previous teaser 1, where he was seen sitting by himself in a suit with an eyebrow pierced amid couples having romantic moments. Fans had limited time to comprehend the meaning of this music video (MV) since they were constantly being inundated with content releases.

Furthermore, the teaser sparked passionate conversations and conjectures among fans as they examined every shot for hints about the song's overall plot and lyrical overtones. Several fans compared Taehyung's death scene from his upcoming music video to BTS Jungkook's coffin scene from SEVEN (feat. Latto).

However, the comparison was to show that Jungkook was faking his death to get the female lead's attention while the Love Me Again singer-songwriter might die in FRI(END)S. Speculation ran amok online as BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) released the second teaser. Here's how fans shared their hilarious take on it:

The jazz aficionado from BTS is attempting to tackle a certain musical theme, as seen in the few picture and video teasers released so far. The most recent flash video adhered precisely to the substance of its title. At the same time, Concept Photo 2 gave a warm vibe in the autumn chill that further showed Taehyung holding hands with others with melancholic eyes.

However, the Flash Video and teaser 2 have turned the tables upside down, leaving viewers with never-ending questions and guessing everything. The preview teases one's imagination even further by leaving the possibility of a joyful or tragic conclusion to the new tune.

In the middle of the frenzy, fans lauded the BTS idol for his fascinating performance and are waiting with bated breath for the song to be revealed worldwide on March 15, 2024.