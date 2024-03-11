“The thv girl trend took a whole new turn”: Fans dumbstruck as they spot BTS’ Taehyung with a mysterious girl in FRI(END)S Flash Video 

On March 11, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC released the official Flash Video of BTS Taehyung's upcoming single FRI(END)S. The excitement peaked when the video offered enticing peeks into his universe and teased at a romance plot with an enigmatic female protagonist.

The FRI(END)S flash video opened with a striking presentation of the song's title, tastefully done in a combination of white and blue tones, establishing the mood for the rest of the video. The picture flows smoothly into a sequence of conceptual images, drawing spectators into a lyrical love story that hints at an end.

However, seeing Taehyung carrying the mysterious love interest on his back and wearing matching rings with her sent ARMYs into an online frenzy. One fan wrote on X:

"The thv girl trend took a whole new turn."

Expand Tweet

"Love interest?": Fans ecstatic as speculations regarding Taehyung's upcoming single rose higher

Earlier on February 26, 2024, a TikTok trend called the "THV Girl" went viral on X, where fans shared their version of the fashion lookbook based on Taehyung's style and personality aesthetics. Hence, after the release of the flash video on March 11, the online chatter took a hilarious turn as fans shared their animated excitement on X via hilarious tweets.

Some fans went digging into the real identity of the girl who would feature on FRI(END)S. Some fans are convinced that the girl is a 23-year-old actress, Ruby Sear, from the Netflix series The Gentlemen. However, the identity of the woman is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, a change in the visual plot is indicated as the montage in the flash video goes on when the word "DEFINE" appears, sharply carved in black against a background of powerful images. In the scenes that follow, a series of never-before-seen photos are revealed, all full of mystery.

A few images showed Taehyung lovingly carrying a female on his back and them standing in a moving shadow in front of a café. One mysterious image showed the protagonist with a ring on his ring finger, making the audience feel curious and excited about the upcoming single.

There is suspense in the "END" since it is unclear how everything will turn out. Fans expressed how the concept photos, flash video, and the short film released earlier need to let them guess the exact story of the upcoming song. Viewers are prepared for a story of love and romance in the music video, with the protagonist's relationship with the enigmatic female acting as its central theme.

Here's how admirers reacted to the latest Flash video and Taehyung's love interest from the upcoming music video:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans have been talking and speculating about the new music video, FRI(END)S, since it was released. With hashtags "KIM TAEHYUNG," "FRIENDS BY V FLASH VIDEO," and "FRI_END_S FlashVideo" on social media growing in popularity worldwide, the song's thematic implications and plot are being investigated.

With conjectures swirling around the mysterious female lead's identity, fans anxiously await the song's complete reveal on March 15. They are excitedly awaiting Taehyung's newest masterpiece as the anticipation grows with every new teaser or photo release.

FRI(END)S will be released by BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) on March 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. KST (12 a.m. ET).