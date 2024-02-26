What is the ‘THV GIRL’ trend on TikTok? Fans share their take by personalizing a fashion lookbook on BTS Taehyung's female ideal type

On February 26, 2024, BTS megastar Kim Taehyung became the reason for another TikTok trend. An X user (@ThvjazzyV) shared a screenshot of the "THV GIRL" trend that has become widespread online. The purpose of the online swing is for fans to express how they see the female ideal type of their favorite BTS star.

To construct a fashion lookbook that portrayed what a fan or the musician's ideal type would wear or carry, fans utilized objects and components such as books, sunglasses, ties, coats, etc., and named the trend the "THV GIRL."

Expand Tweet

"Thv girl for life": Fans create unique lookbooks based on the aesthetic of BTS' Kim Taehyung

After the online user @ThvjazzyV shared the TikTok update on X, several BTS ARMY caught up to it and shared their take on the hashtag, joining the trend. Immediately, the tag started trending on social media.

BTS member Kim Taehyung, often known as V, is renowned for his distinctive style. This is partly due to his affinity for "old school" appeal and his extensive ties and formal wear collection. Fans know his fondness for retro fashion, jazz, movies from the 1980s, suits, and everything that embodies the sophisticated yet rustic charm of the 1920s.

Taehyung also picked the 1920-themed attires and storytelling for BigHit Music' Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’ special 8 Photo-Folio. The concept of the photo folio revolved around showcasing their innate characteristics and styles to their fans through themes and photographs. The singer's photos were released on December 9, 2022, which showed him in three-piece suits, boots, and attire straight from 1920.

The Winter Bear singer reportedly takes inspiration for the photo folio series from his romanticism of gentlemen and chivalry. The idol also contributed directly to the fashion and styling of the photo folio series, which features his sharply fitted suits, pocket watches, horses, and canes. Furthermore, he added personally selected artifacts to the photo folio collection.

On the other hand, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter has a penchant for leather jackets and pants from the current fashion scene and has been photographed wearing similar looks for CELINE on several occasions. As a result, his followers showcased their originality and sense of style by producing many sets of fashion lookbooks and posting them on X.

Here's how the TikTok trend went viral on X among Taehyung's fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung of BTS released his debut solo album, Layover, on September 8, 2023, encompassing five tracks. Love Me Again and Rainy Days, two of the album's pre-release tracks, express the protagonist's desire for his beloved to return to him while reminiscing their time together.

The vocalist finds himself wallowing in a sea of loneliness and melancholy on the two B-side tunes, Blue and For Us, as he gradually grips with the truth of a love that no longer exists. Ultimately, Slow Dancing, the album's title tune, shows the singer's struggle to overcome loneliness as he attempts to reconstruct his reality with friends and fill his head with new, pleasant ideas.

As part of the South Korean law, BTS Taehyung enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, to conduct his 18-month service.