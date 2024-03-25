BTS’s Jimin surpasses 3 billion streams on his Spotify profile, making him the 3rd K-pop & Korean soloist to reach this milestone

BTS star Park Jimin made history as he became the third Korean and K-pop soloist to surpass 3 billion streams on Spotify. The 28-year-old musician from South Korea released his debut solo album FACE on March 24, 2023, and established himself as one of the most revered musicians aside from his group. The artist debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 with the title track Like Crazy from his solo album.

The track reigned at No.1 on the Hot 100 Chart for four weeks and made Jimin the first K-pop and Korean solo artist to achieve this rank on the prestigious music chart of the United States. Like Crazy was the first song penned by the BTS idol which earned him his debut No.1 on the Hot 100 as a songwriter as well.

Expand Tweet

BTS's Jimin has surpassed 3 billion streams on Spotify across all credits following SUGA and Jungkook

SUGA by BTS has achieved a historic milestone on Spotify, surpassing 3 billion plays as of January 2024, making him one of the most-played South Korean soloists and the only rapper on the site. With this accomplishment, he has joined his bandmate Jungkook, who reached 4 billion streams in December 2023, to become the second-highest K-pop soloist.

Jungkook surpassed 5.2 billion Spotify streams by March 2024, becoming the first Korean and K-pop solo artist to achieve this feat. Following in the footsteps of his bandmates, Jimin now owns the title of the third Korean/K-pop soloist to cross the 3 billion streams threshold on Spotify.

Notably, Jimin is the first Korean and K-pop soloist to debut at No.1 with his song Like Crazy in April 2023. However, after reigning for four consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, he passed the honorary mallet to his bandmate Jungkook who charted his song SEVEN at No.1 for seven consecutive weeks.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, his solo album title track Like Crazy has surpassed 964 million (964,604,768) streams on Spotify along with Like Crazy (English Version) with over 318 million (318,850,137) streams. His track Set Me Free Pt. 2 crossed over 295 million (295,528,762) streams, With you has over 271 million (271,725,466) plays, VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS) with over 206 million (206,349,600) streams, among others.

Jimin's already extensive list of achievements since making his solo debut in 2023 has gained yet another significant turning point in his solo career. Taking into account all the milestones he accomplished or set on various music platforms and charts as the first Korean solo artist in history and even the first artist in history for some, his achievements on music charts both domestically and internationally are incredible.

The fact that all of these accomplishments were made in less than a year and without the aid of significant marketing strategies like radio plays, commercials, or extensive playlists, makes them even more astounding.

The Serendipity singer enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023 and is reported to return in June 2025. He completed his basic military training of five weeks on January 17, 2024, and graduated at the top of his class by receiving the highest commendation from Division Commander Yoon Gi-jung.