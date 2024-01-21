"Beautiful soul": Fans stunned as BTS Jimin's cousin reveals the idol being called 'God of Mathematics' & ranking 2nd during middle school exams

On January 20, 2024, a Twitter account posted about Jimin's cousin, who shared the story of how the BTS idol used to be known as the "God of Mathematics" in middle school and ranked second in the entire middle school, Busan Arts High School, for overall exams. The online user, @sincerelyjimine, posted excerpts from a Korean blog (bunchunn68's blog) on Naver, who had originally shared Jimin's cousin's story in 2018.

Fans were overwhelmed to learn this particular information straight from the singer's family member, and one fan tweeted:

"A heart of gold": Fans emotional as Jimin's cousin sister shares heart-touching stories from the idol's childhood

As per Jimin's cousin, the Like Crazy singer didn't genuinely enjoy studying until he was in the third grade of elementary school. He refused to even finish his workbook, and when his tutors would come, the idol used to make a long face and disappear into the study. Despite the singer's lack of interest in learning, he ranked second in middle school overall examinations, outdoing every single student. Somehow, he earned the moniker "God of Mathematics" and occasionally would take lectures on behalf of the math teacher at his middle school.

Jimin would often meet poor and underprivileged individuals and be able to resonate with their pain and struggles, even at an early age, stunning his family members. Despite only having met these people once, the BTS idol possessed a great deal of empathy and sympathy for everyone, even at a very young age.

The Like Crazy singer-songwriter's cousin stated:

"He has great empathy & compassion for the world, even when he only meets these people once. There are many stories about him meeting poor people and it always surprises me when he tells them. Although he doesn't seem interested in studying, but he ranked 2nd in exams in middle school. Somehow, he got the nickname "God of Mathematics" - sometimes he also replaces his teacher."

The singer's cousin added that a math-loving family relative of theirs was shocked to see that the BTS idol solved issues in a way that wasn't conventional and instead used his own creativity.

As translated by the Twitter user @sincerelyjimine, the singer's cousin mentioned that long back, when they were in middle school, they both went grocery shopping together. The Like Crazy singer noticed a middle-aged man gathering boxes from the pedestrian. The idol told her sister that it appears like that person spends all day soaking his feet in icy water.

For the unversed, this is a Korean saying that means someone is having a hard time every day and not being able to have any food or a warm shelter. The BTS idol then bought the person some hot soup with rice with his own pocket money that day and also gave him 10,000 KRW ($7.49)—which is a lot for a student.

"One of the relatives who are into Mathematics realizing that Jimin didn't solve problems in the usual way, but in his own unique way which amazed (the relative)....One time we went grocery shopping and he saw this middle-aged man collecting boxes. Jimin told her sister that it seems like that person soaks his feet in freezing water all day. That day he bought 국밥 (hot soup with rice) for that guy."

Jimin's cousin claimed that, in contrast to other parents, Jimin's parents did not worry about his academic performance in addition to his training as an idol. This was because the singer excelled at managing his extracurricular interests and served as both class president and valedictorian.

In addition, when the singer started middle school, he was just 15 or 16 years old and had just started as a trainee with BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE). Fans were obviously touched to hear such kind stories from his middle school days.

BTS' Park Ji-min made news as he once again charmed people over with his altruistic demeanor. The BTS member's contribution of 30 million won ($22,457.53) to his alma mater, Busan Art High School, has reportedly helped close the achievement gap between pupils who found it difficult to acquire education, according to a story published on November 2, 2023, by the Korean media site Busan Ilbo.

Moreover, the idol's father visited them on August 25, 2023, according to the Nam District office in Busan, and gave 5 million Korean Won ($3,800 approx.) worth of ramen boxes in honor of his idol son. The district office revealed that the BTS member's father had requested that they use the groceries to assist the low-income homes for whom food is limited.

Supporters pointed out that the BTS idol is similar to his father in that they both like lending a helping hand to others and treat everyone with unwavering compassion.