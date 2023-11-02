“This is so heartwarming!”: Fans react to BTS’ Jimin’s Busan Art School donation benefitting a student achieve his dream

Park Jimin of BTS made headlines as he won hearts once again for his charitable persona. On November 2, 2023, the Korean media outlet, Busan Ilbo, reported that the BTS idol's donation to his alma mater Busan Art School has helped bridge the gap between education and students who found it difficult to access it.

The "Thank you, Senior!" alma mater support campaign began in July 2022 and was completed this October 2023. A total of ten individuals from various backgrounds took part in the project and showed their warmth to juniors. One of these individuals included BTS' Park Jimin.

A fan, with username @PJM_data posted on X, "This is so heartwarming! Jimin's generous act isn't only helping the students receiving the scholarships directly, but will continue in a cycle of good influence!"

Recently, a student receiving a scholarship from BTS Jimin was admitted to his preferred institution. As per Busan Ilbo, the student expressed his gratitude to the Like Crazy singer and songwriter due to whom he got admitted to the University of his choice.

"I was able to focus on my studies with the scholarship. Later, I will become a person who exerts a positive influence."

Furthermore, the South Korean media source Busan Ilbo revealed on October 18, 2023, that Jimin had covertly given 30 million won in August to assist younger students attending Busan Arts High School.

Jimin's donation to Busan Art School helped bridge the educational gap for many students

It is commonly known that Jimin attended Busan Arts High School and graduated as one of the top students. The vocalist of FACE has been actively supporting the school since 2019 and has helped multiple students in need by giving financial assistance and support and has donated over 160 million won to date.

The donations will be utilized to establish a more equitable learning environment by replacing outdated school materials and buying resources to set up a classroom, or to give 288 students in Busan specialized help in the form of scholarships or study fees.

The success of the alma mater support drive has raised the likelihood that the campaign may one day be expanded nationwide. According to Busan Ilbo, there has been speculation that alumni who were unable to participate in this campaign declared their intention to donate to Green Umbrella and participate in subsequent campaigns.

As a result, fans of the Like Crazy singer and songwriter expressed their emotions on social media. @pjmpoems13 tweeted, "This is so moving and inspiring. Jimin is an angel" while other fans commented on the post of @PJM_data and lavish praises on the BTS idol for his philanthropic nature.

'Thank you, Senior!' is an initiative that Green Umbrella Busan Headquarters and Busan Ilbo worked together on. As of November 1, 2023, the initiative brought together donations exceeding 193 million won with the help of its alma maters and narrowed the educational gap in Busan.

Along with the BTS idol, other alumni who also contributed are Choi Young-chan, CEO of Sunbo Angel Partners, Chae Chang-il, CEO of Gyeongseong REITs, and Song Chun-cheol, CEO of Y&Chemical Co., Ltd. among others.

By having seniors who attended school in Busan give scholarship funds to their former school, the intention was to start a positive cycle in society whereby juniors would be assured of equal educational chances and healthy growth.