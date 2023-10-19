“BE KIND BE LIKE JIMIN”: Fans laud as the BTS member secretly donates to Busan Arts High School to fund students' education and clothing

On October 18, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Busan Ilbo reported that Jimin had secretly donated 30 million won to support junior students studying at Busan Arts High School in August. This donation aimed to fund students' education and provide clothing, ensuring equal educational opportunities for deserving and needy students.

He channeled this contribution through the Green Umbrella Child Fund and has been a member of the Green Noble Club since 2021.

According to the mentioned outlet, this fund will benefit twenty-eight students excelling in various fields, including art, music, and dance, offering much-needed assistance to those lacking financial support to attend high school.

Upon learning of idol's philanthropic gesture, fans swiftly took to social media to applaud the idol. One user tweeted, "Be Kind Be Like Jimin."

"A heart of ocean": Fans have heaped praise on Jimin for his philanthropic work

It is a well-known fact that Jimin is an alumnus of Busan Arts High School and was one of the top students during his time at the school. The FACE singer has been actively involved in supporting the school since 2019, providing funds and assistance to students in distress on several occasions.

To date, he has donated 160 million won to the school, with the donations being divided into three categories: dance, music, and art. These funds have been used to enhance talents at the school, provide scholarships, carry out repairs, and purchase equipment, according to the aforementioned outlet.

Naturally, when fans learned about his latest donation, they celebrated him for being so kind to his alma mater and for providing financial support to deserving students in need. They started trending "Be Kind Like Jimin" to spread the word about his philanthropic work and encourage others to follow his example and engage in similar acts of kindness.

Check out how fans are reacting with enthusiasm to the idol's philanthropic work, where he secretly donated to Busan Arts High School to fulfill the clothing needs and provide lessons for the talented juniors studying there.

According to the aforementioned outlet, an official from the Green Umbrella Foundation commented on how, despite leading a busy life, the Like Crazy singer has been helping people with an open heart. He further mentioned that his father, Park Hyun-soo, has also been contributing to philanthropic endeavors.

"Even in their busy daily lives, Like Crazy singer and his father have continued to engage in social contribution activities. We hope that idol's iwillingness to provide generous support to students will inspire others, and Green Umbrella will handle the donation carefully," he stated.

Furthermore, it's not only the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer who has been involved in these acts of kindness. His fans have also been donating to Busan Arts High School in his name, showcasing how he, as an idol, successfully influences people's lives, inspiring them to help those in need.

The South Korean media outlet Busan Ilbo mentioned:

"Jimin's fans are also creating a fandom culture that has a positive impact on society. Jimin fans donated ₩10 million in scholarships to Jimin's alma mater, Busan Arts High School, through the Busan Headquarters of Green Umbrella in his name.

Even in the event of a social disaster, they are helping the local community by spreading the positive influence of stars and creating a virtuous cycle of donation culture through relay donations in Jimin's name."

Also, Jimin has been nominated for several awards at the 2023 MAMA Awards, including Best Male Artist, Best Collaboration for Vibe, Best Dance Performance Male Solo for Like Crazy and Vibe, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for FACE, and Song of the Year for Like Crazy and Vibe.