"Emotions struck a chord with people": Jimin sheds light on how BTS broke language barriers to reach fans in diverse places in GQ Korea interview

BTS' Jimin recently spoke to GQ Korea and shed light on various topics including his album FACE, how he perceives his emotions while creating music, his feelings about the photo shoot for the outlet, and more. Published on October 18, 2023, the idol answered numerous questions during the interview, including one about how BTS, as a group, overcame the language barrier.

He mentioned that the group had encountered significant obstacles on their journey in the music industry, which included pain, delight, and love, stating:

"The joy, sorrow, pain, delight, and love we’ve felt along the way—we’ve been candid about it all. I think these emotions struck a chord with people. So, in the end, it’s not really about language, but the heart that bridges the gap."

Apart from the interview, the latest pictorials released by the publication also went viral online. The idol was seen wearing Dior outfits, as he donned a blue striped cotton shirt, a black silk shirt and matching mohair pants, a twill jacket, and pink cotton twill garments, among other luxury items.

Expand Tweet

"I hope our language continues to connect with people": Jimin discusses how the members navigated the language barrier

Expand Tweet

During an interview with GQ Korea, the Like Crazy singer discussed how the group successfully tackled the language barrier in the music industry. Despite singing in both Korean and English, BTS has managed to connect with fans worldwide, making the language barrier insignificant. When asked about how they navigated through the same the idol said:

"Instead of setting grandiose goals, I hope our language continues to connect with people in diverse places."

Jimin also explained what led the group to its current success. He stated that despite facing conflicts, the members have always been great supporters of each other.

"To get to where we are now, our team has faced considerable struggles, occasionally losing our way and experiencing conflict, but always supporting each other," he said.

Concluding his statement, Jimin mentioned that these emotions resonated with people, and this was what helped the group break down language barriers. He also stated that, in the end, it's not about language but the heart that bridges the gap, symbolizing the bond the idols share with their fans.

Expand Tweet

Jimin was also asked what expression he would choose if all languages were to disappear from the world, to which he replied:

"I’d choose to keep the act of bowing, the gesture of lowering one’s head in greeting. This simple act carries a multitude of meanings: it can mean a warm 'hello,' 'thank you,' or 'goodbye,' or it can embody a sense of consideration for the other person."

ARMYs showered Jimin with love and praise for his heartfelt thoughts about the group and their career in the industry.