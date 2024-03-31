“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience”: BIGHIT shares official statement for multiple blunders during BTS’ J-Hope’s HOTS listening party

BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Labels) accidentally promoted BTS Taehyung's song FRI(END)S during a listening party of J-Hope's latest second solo album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.

The company mistakenly provided an incorrect purchase link which dismayed fans. The album was released on March 29, 2024, and consists of six tracks featuring BTS's Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin, Yoon Mi-rae, and more.

However, the agency took to social media the next day and issued an apology, stating:

"We express our sincerest apologies for presenting an incorrect download link during yesterday's Stationhead listening party. Stationhead confirmed and corrected a technical mapping error, but we deeply apologize for the inconvenience. We also express our deepest regret for posting a schedule image with an error. Moving forward, we will make utmost efforts to put forth preventative measures in advance. We extend our cordial invitation once more to join us in celebrating and supporting j-hope's new album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1"

BIGHIT MUSIC apologises for their mishap. (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

Meanwhile, the company's mishaps have taken center stage on X/Twitter since this is the third time something of this nature has occurred in a single month. Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC failed to start Taehyung's FRI(END)S listening party on time on both March 15 and 16, 2024, when the single was digitally released worldwide.

Now, as highlighted by a fan on X (@comet_icy), there was a purchase link available for FRI(END)S instead of J-Hope's new album's title track NEURON, during his ongoing Listening Party, perturbing netizens.

BTS J-Hope's new album takes the music world by storm but BIGHIT MUSIC's blunder overshadowed its release

BTS J-Hope's new album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, was recently the subject of criticism for several mistakes made by BIGHIT MUSIC at the listening session.

During the listening party, an incorrect promotional link was circulated, which was modified after an hour. In addition to the postings advertising the listening party had the incorrect dates at first and weren't rectified for nine hours.

BIGHIT MUSIC has issued further official apologies for the extended inaccuracies after the occurrences. Netizens were furious even after the label apologized for the incorrect link and schedule. Online supporters furiously posted harsh and biting comments, questioning how a very successful firm like BIGHIT MUSIC could still be causing issues of this nature.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 by BTS's multidimensional artist and dancer, J-hope, was released along with its title track NEURON. There are six tracks on the album, with each song associated with every episode.

The album includes songs like On The Street (Solo version) and it was originally released in 2023 with J.Cole, I Wonder..., which features fellow BTS member Jungkook, in addition to the title track NEURON.

Notable joint efforts are lock / unlock, featuring Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers, and I Don't Know, featuring Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM.

J-Hope's new album highlights his roots and history through the title track NEURON

The title track NEURON also features well-known musicians Gaeko and Yoon Mi Rae. Since J-hope was a member of a dance team of the same name in Gwangju, the moniker "NEURON" has a particular meaning, signifying his origins in the dance scene and his footing as Jung Hoseok.

The BTS idol, originally known as Jung Hoseok, joined Gwangju's dance group Neuron Crew and performed with them for years before debuting as a rapper of BTS in 2013. After a decade, the South Korean artist brings his fans closer to his roots and his real self through his latest album and docuseries that share the same name.

The album has six songs which are the original soundtracks (OST) for the docuseries that released its first episode on March 28, 2024. The first episode opened with I Wonder featuring Jungkook of BTS, while episode 2 opened with NEURON on March 29.

Meanwhile, this latest album earned its biggest first-day sales on Hanteo in 2024 with 441,278 album units sold in just a few hours of its release.

J-Hope is serving in the South Korean military as a corporal and will be discharged in October 2024. Presently, he has released his second solo album digitally via BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Labels).