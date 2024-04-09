BTS rapper and dancer J-Hope has achieved a significant milestone in his solo career as his album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 chart. This marks his highest-charting solo album to date. Released on March 29, 2024, the special album showcases his passion for street dance.

As per World Music Awards, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 garnered a cumulative total of 50,000 equivalent album units by the week ending on April 4, 2024. This comprised 44,000 units from traditional album sales and 4,000 units from streaming equivalent albums (SEA), equivalent to approximately 5.7 million on-demand audio streams over the week.

Additionally, the album accumulated 2,000 track equivalent album (TEA) units in its debut week.

J-Hope of BTS becomes the first K-pop soloist to have multiple albums on the Billboard 200 chart

This achievement of Jong Ho-seok also known as J-Hope of BTS, makes him the first Korean solo artist to have multiple top 10 albums on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart.

Before HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, Jack in the Box and Hope World were the Arson rapper's previous albums to secure a spot on the chart. This makes him the only K-pop soloist to have three albums secure spots on the prestigious chart.

Here's the updated list of the highest-charting albums by K-pop soloists on the Billboard 200 in the US:

#2 - Layover by V

#2 - FACE by Jimin

#2 - GOLDEN by Jungkook

#2 - D-DAY by AgustD

#3 - Indigo by RM

#5 - HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 by J-Hope (NEW)

#6 - Jack In The Box (HOPE EDITION) by J-Hope

More achievements of J-Hope's album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1

The success of HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 underscores the idol's profound impact on the music industry. The album offers fans an intimate glimpse into his artistic journey through a docuseries of the same name.

In addition to his success on the Billboard 200, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 also made waves on the UK's Official Albums Chart, debuting at No. 38. This achievement marks the artist's highest ranking as a soloist on the chart, surpassing his previous solo album, Jack In The Box, which landed at No. 67 in 2022.

Moreover, the BTS member previously clinched the leading position on the iTunes album chart worldwide. His triumph further extends to the iTunes song chart, where he commanded the top two positions with NEURON and i wonder.

This accomplishment surpasses Beyoncé's tracks like TEXAS HOLD 'EM and II MOST WANTED, alongside other chart-toppers including Benson Boone's Beautiful Things and Teddy Swims's Lose Control.

As of the latest, the title track of the latest album titled NEURON, featuring Gaeko and Yoonmirae, entered the UK's Official Singles Chart at No. 64, adding to J-Hope's impressive solo discography.

J-Hope's remarkable success comes amidst his military service, as he enlisted on April 18, 2023. Despite his other commitments, the rapper-dancer continues to captivate audiences with his music and creative endeavours.

As he approaches the end of his service in October this year, fans eagerly anticipate his return and further contributions to the music industry. Overall, the BTS member's success with HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 exemplifies his dedication to his craft.