BTS member and rapper Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope, has once again made history, this time with his album 'HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1,' while still fulfilling his military duties.

Surpassing Beyoncé's album, 'Cowboy Carter,' J-Hope's latest release topped the iTunes album chart worldwide, as per Kworb.

At the time of writing, J-Hope's album had scored 24826 points on the iTunes album chart, surpassing Beyoncé's 24379 points.

J-Hope's accomplishment continues on the iTunes song chart, where he occupies the first and second positions with his tracks "NEURON" and "i wonder...," featuring his bandmate Jungkook.

BTS J-Hope secures the top spot on the worldwide iTunes album chart with his album, 'HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1'

Released alongside the album, the title track "NEURON," featuring Gaeko and yoonmirae, accompanied the artist's comeback. On March 29, 2024, at 1 PM KST, fans were treated to the Arson singer's latest musical endeavor.

HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 comprises six tracks, showcasing the idol's musical versatility and depth as an artist, offering a range of sounds and emotions.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, featuring a 27-song tracklist, includes collaborations with artists like Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, as well as covers of classics like Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and The Beatles' "Blackbird."

Despite Beyoncé's dominance on platforms like Apple Music, the BTS member managed to secure the top spot on the iTunes album chart worldwide. His achievement extends to the iTunes song chart, where he holds the top two spots with "NEURON" and i wonder....

This feat places him above Beyoncé's songs like TEXAS HOLD 'EM and II MOST WANTED, as well as other chart-toppers like Benson Boone's Beautiful Things and Taylor Swift's Lose Control.

Accompanying the album is a six-part docuseries titled HOPE ON THE STREET, providing insight into the artist's artistic journey. Each track from the album serves as an original soundtrack for the corresponding episode, offering fans a deeper understanding of the musician's creative process.

The docuseries follows J-Hope across cities like New York, Paris, Osaka, Seoul, and his hometown of Gwangju, showcasing his passion for dance in diverse global settings.

This latest release builds upon the dancer-rapper's previous solo album, "Jack in the Box," which reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2022. An expanded "HOPE Edition" of the album was released in August 2023, featuring live recordings from J-Hope’s performance at Lollapalooza and additional instrumental tracks.

Despite being on military duty since April 18, 2023, the MORE singer and his bandmates have continued to captivate audiences worldwide. BTS is expected to make a group comeback in 2025, once all members have completed their mandatory military enlistment.

Until then, fans can celebrate the artists' latest achievements and anticipate what the future holds for the globally acclaimed group.