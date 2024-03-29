BTS rapper J-Hope has returned with his highly anticipated album "HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1," marking a momentous comeback for the talented artist. The album release was accompanied by the unveiling of the official motion picture for the title track "NEURON," featuring Korean artists Gaeko and yoonmirae.

On March 29, 2024, at 1 PM KST, J-Hope, a member of the globally acclaimed BTS, treated fans to his latest musical endeavour. The six-track mini-album, "HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1," showcases the idol's versatility and depth as a musician, offering a diverse range of sounds and emotions.

Notably, the album features collaborations with various artists, including bandmate Jungkook on “i wonder...,” Benny Blanco, Chic’s Nile Rodgers on “lock/unlock,” Yunjin from the K-pop group LE SSERAFIM on "i don't know" and Jinbo the SuperFreak on a dance mix of “what if....”

BTS member J-Hope makes a comeback with the latest album "HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1"

Accompanying the album is a six-part docuseries of the same name, providing insight into the rapper-dancer's artistic roots and street dance background.

Each track from the album serves as an original soundtrack for the corresponding episode, offering fans a deeper understanding of J-Hope's creative journey.

The docuseries follows the artist across various cities, including New York, Paris, Osaka, Seoul, and his hometown of Gwangju, South Korea. It explores the K-pop star's passion for dance and showcases the art form in diverse global settings.

Here is the list of all the tracks from the album:

“on the street” (solo version) “i wonder...” (featuring Jung Kook) “lock/ unlock” (feat. Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers) ‘i don’t know’ (feat. LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin) “what if…” (dance mix with JINBO the SuperFreak) “NEURON” (feat. Gaeko and Yoon Mirae)

"NEURON," the title track of the album, delves into the motivations driving artists, likening them to "neurons" that create moments of love and connection. The accompanying music video is a cinematic masterpiece, featuring poignant quotes and dynamic visuals that elevate the viewing experience.

"Even without knowing each other's stories, we create moments of love that bridge the gap."

This latest release builds upon J-Hope's previous solo album, "Jack in the Box," which reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2022. In August 2023, an expanded "HOPE Edition" of the album was released, featuring live recordings from J-Hope’s performance at Lollapalooza and additional instrumental tracks.

Alongside the album release, the initial episodes of the six-part docuseries titled "HOPE ON THE STREET", premiered earlier this week on Prime Video.

J-Hope along with his bandmates has been serving in the South Korean military since April 18, 2023, and will return in October 2024.

BTS is expected to make a group comeback in 2025 when all the members return from their mandatory military enlistment.