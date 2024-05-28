"I spent four seasons with Sol"— Kim Hye-yoon expresses her thoughts on her character as Lovely Runner comes to an end

On May 28, Lovely Runner star Kim Hye-yoon shared her thoughts on her role as Im Sol, as the rom-com drama draws to a close. Through her agency Artist Company, the actress spoke openly about her experience expressing various emotions through her character in the drama and what she learned from the show.

As per Artist Company, the 27-year-old said,

"I spent four seasons with Sol-i. All the time I spent playing Sol-i was full of happy memories and I was very happy. I am very sad that this is the end, but I am grateful to everyone who loved Sol-i, who will always be remembered in my heart.”

She went on to describe her future plans, saying,

“I will greet you in more diverse roles in the future, so please look forward to it and wait for me.”

Im Sol is an avid fan of Ryu Sun-jae (played by Byeon Woo-seok) in Lovely Runner. She is a girl with a bright personality who passionately loves her favorite K-pop star Ryu Sun-jae as she received comfort and solace through his music following a tragic accident.

Kim Hye-yoon shares her feelings about depicting Im Sol in Lovely Runner as the drama approaches its end

Lovely Runner is currently one of the most popular dramas on social media due to its intriguing plotline and the performance of the actors. Kim Hye-yoon has been receiving appreciation from fans and viewers alike for her depiction of her character.

Via her agency, Kim Hye-yoon stated that the character of Im Sol is a radiant and positive person who appears to be softhearted on the outside. However, she is firm on the inside, as she describes herself as 'Ouenaegang'.

“It was an honor to be able to play the positive and bright Sol, who is best suited to the word 'Ouenaegang'. While playing Sol, I was able to learn a lot not only as an actor Kim Hye-yoon, but also as a person Kim Hye-yoon. Lastly, until now, I have been able to learn a lot from Lovely Runner. I would like to thank everyone who loved me and everyone who loved Im Sol," Kim Hye-yoon said.

Im Sol's world came crashing down in the drama when the news of Ryu Sun-jae's death was revealed. However, a twist of fate opens up a new horizon of possibility when she is given the opportunity to travel back in time to 2007 and save her favorite K-pop star. Im Sol does her best in this time slip drama to change events and moments that could lead to Ryu Sun-jae's death in the present (2023).

Despite her efforts across multiple timelines, she was unable to save Ryu Sun-jae and blamed herself for his death. The Extraordinary You actress burst into tears several times on screen during emotional scenes due to feeling guilty about losing her love. It remains to be seen whether the K-drama has a happy ending for all the characters.

Lovely Runner, starring Kim Hye-yoon, Byeon Woo-seok, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Seung-hyub, among others, will air its final episode on tvN at 8.50 pm KST on May 28. The rom-com drama will also be aired on the South Korean OTT platform TVING.

The show is available on different platforms in other countries for international viewers, including Vidio in Indonesia, U-Next in Japan, and limited regions on Viki and Viu.