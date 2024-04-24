Kim Soo-hyun reveals training with the Reserve Forces ahead of tvN’s 'Queen of Tears' finale premiere on Bubble

Actor Kim Soo-hyun made headlines as he attended the Reserve Forces army training on April 23, 2024, just before the conclusion of his ongoing drama, Queen of Tears. This was reported by OSEN Daily News through Naver. According to sources, Kim Soo-hyun confirmed his attendance at the Reserve Forces army training on this day, where he trained alongside almost 500 reservists.

The actor also kept his followers updated on his location. He used the Bubble platform to send out a message to his supporters updating them on his daily activities. Fans were delighted upon hearing this news.

Kim Soo-hyun carries out military activities amidst the airing of Queen of Tears

Kim Soo-hyun enlisted in mandatory military duty back in October 2017 and completed his service on July 1, 2019. Following his discharge, he returned to acting with the tvN drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay in June 2020, and currently, he is seen in Netflix weekend drama, Queen Of Tears.

According to officials, he participated in Reserve Force training alongside an exact number of 490 other Reserve Force trainees on April 23, 2024.

Reserved Forces are those which carry out both military as well as civilian duties. They are not necessarily armed and their principle duty is to be readily available anytime the military needs extra manpower.

Typically, Reserve Forces training begins the year after discharge from mandatory military service. Since Soo-hyun was discharged in 2019, he attended the training in person this year. Despite his busy schedule with Queen of Tears, which is a pre-production drama, he managed to fit in the training. His dedication to voluntarily carrying out military training showcased his discipline.

His message for the fans via Bubble said—

"Hello, I'm Sergeant Kim, an Army sergeant. Today, I spent the day meeting 490 new friends. So, we are eating meat for dinner tonight."

New developments in the broadcast of Kim Soo-hyun's Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears continues to set new records every week, surpassing the highest viewership rating in tvN history. The recent 14th episode recorded an average of 23.9% in the Seoul metropolitan area, peaking at 26%, and nationwide, it achieved an average of 21.6% and a peak of 23.3%.

It has maintained the highest viewership ratings for seven consecutive weeks in both metropolitan and nationwide areas, dominating the top spot in the same time slot across all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters.

As the drama approaches its conclusion this week, expectations are high for the ratings it will receive, with only a 0.1% difference compared to the 21.7% of Crash Landing on You, which ended in February 2020.

The drama Queen of Tears, featuring Kim Ji-won alongside Kim Soo-hyun is set to air with a special schedule to treat viewers. The drama has opted for a special airing time, 10 minutes earlier than its regular slot, as it approaches its conclusion.

Under tvN's special scheduling, episode 15 will be broadcast on April 27 and the finale episode 16 will be broadcast on April 28 at 9:10 PM. This special arrangement adds an extra 10 minutes to each episode compared to previous airings.