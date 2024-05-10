Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon: Emotional scene from latest episode sets internet abuzz with whirlwind of GIFs

Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon has set the internet ablaze with its latest episode that aired on May 7 on tvN. The final scene from episode 10 has garnered attention from fans as GIFs made out of the scene circulated on social media in huge numbers.

The drama follows the story of a fangirl Im Sol played by Kim Hye-yoon who travels back in time to save her favorite K-pop idol Ryu Sun-jae played by Byeon Woo-seok. However, the future changes every time she makes changes in the past, it is yet to be seen if she successfully saves him or not.

In the recent episode, Ryu Sun-jae figured out the purpose behind Im Sol’s time traveling. The scene becomes emotional as Im Sol cannot reveal that she has come from the future herself. However, Ryu Sun-jae’s considerate reply to her silence touched the viewers' hearts.

Ryu Sun-Jae said—

“Soll.. now don't run away anymore, please just like me. if I died while saving you.. I'm fine, I don't mind.”

Kim Hye-yoon shed tears, while Byeon Woo-seok held her face with love showing reassurance. This has resulted in many fans making GIFs from this scene in the episode.

Lovely Runner shares a teaser from the upcoming episode

Given the growing popularity of Lovely Runner, tvN has been releasing deleted scenes from previously aired episodes and heart-fluttering teasers featuring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon from the upcoming episode.

On Saturday, May 4, tvN posted deleted scenes from episode 5 through their official social media pages. The unseen videos showcased Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon) and Ryu Sun-jae’s (Byeon Woo-seok) wholesome moments together riding on the bus and her cycling lessons with him.

On May 10, tvN released a clip where Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae are seen watching Television. Im Sol expressed a liking for the seaside and Ryu Sun-jae invited her to view the sea. The moment turns into a comical scene as Ryu Sun-jae moves towards Im Sol to get the remote, Im Sol mistakes it as a gesture for a kiss and closes her eyes.

Lovely Runner records personal best ratings

On May 7, Lovely Runner aired its episode 10 garnering average nationwide viewership ratings of 4.8 percent, according to Nielsen Korea, a renowned television ratings Institute.

The latest episode saw an increase in the viewership ratings of 0.7 percent since its previous episode. Furthermore, Lovely Runner ranked No. 2 on the most buzzworthy K-drama for the first week of May, as one of the most buzzed dramas on social media as per Good Data Corporation.

On the other hand, cast members Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon took the third and fourth positions respectively as the most buzz-worthy actors in May's first week. Actor Song Geon-hee who plays the role of Kim Tae-sung in the drama landed the 6th spot on the list.

Lovely Runners airs every week on Monday and Tuesday on the South Korean TV channel tvN and OTT platform TVING. The show is also available for international viewers on the platform Rakuten Viki.