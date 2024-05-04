Lovely Runner featuring Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-woon releases deleted scenes from episode 5, time slip record, and more

On Saturday, May 4, tvN dropped unreleased scenes from the ongoing rom-com Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. The drama follows the story of a passionate fan, Im Sol, who gets a chance to go into the past and save her K-pop idol, Ryu Sun-jae, from losing his life.

The drama has gained attention from fans and viewers for its captivating storyline, the time-slip arc, and the heart-fluttering chemistry between Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-woon.

Following the latest deleted scene from episode five, Im Sol, played by Kim Hye-yoon, lends Ryu Sun-jae's (played by Byeon Woo-seok) phone to contact her friend, as she had lost her mobile due to an accident. Ryu Sun-jae, out of curiosity, asked if Im Sol was contacting her boyfriend, Kim Tae-sung, played by Song Geon-hee, and asked her what she liked about him.

The scene turned comical as Im Sol replied with the exact words her brother Im Geum used to describe Kim Tae-sung: handsome, stylish fashion sense, and popular, which slightly irritated Ryu Sun-jae.

Expand Tweet

Lovely Runner deleted scenes: Kim Hye-yoon saves a seat on the bus for Byeon Woo-seok

Expand Tweet

tvN surprised Lovely Runner viewers with deleted scenes from episode five, which could not be a part of the main cut broadcast on April 22. Kim Hye-yoon's character Im Sol travels fifteen years back in time to change the trajectory of her favorite star Byeon Woo-seok's character Ryu Sun-jae's life.

Im Sol befriended Ryu Sun-jae during their high school era when she paid the bus ticket price for him and saved a seat so that he could travel comfortably. Ryu Sun-jae rejected Im Sol's single seat only to go back and catch a double seat so they could sit together. This scene showcased the warm feelings the two had for each other, while Im Sol did not shy away from showing her affection for Ryu Sun-jae.

Lovely Runner's time slip record

Expand Tweet

In the first time slip of Lovely Runner, Im Sol realized Ryu Sun-jae lived right across her house. She stuck to his side most of the time to avoid any event that could lead to his tragic demise in the future. In this course, Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae have a meal and click pictures together, which becomes proof of changes taking place in the future.

Furthermore, Im Sol finally found out Ryu Sun-jae was the one who saved her life after the accident, which caused paralysis in both her legs. She also found out Ryu Sun-jae had feelings for her in the past, and he wrote his debut song for her.

In the second time slip record, Im Sol is transported back into the present in 2023, where her legs are completely fine due to the changes in the past. She secured a position in the entertainment industry as she wished to become a director. As per the latest episode, Im Sol confessed her feelings to Ryu Sun-jae.

The third time slip will be showcased in episode eight, where Im Sol is expected to travel back in time again, where she witnessed her and Ryu Sun-jae's college lives. However, she blames herself for the attack that happened to Ryu Sun-jae in the present.

The upcoming episode of Lovely Runner is scheduled to air on Monday, May 8 on tvN at 8:50 pm KST.