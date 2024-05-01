“Feeling the entire zoo in my stomach”— Fans go gaga as Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-woon’s kiss scene from the latest Lovely Runner episode goes viral

On Tuesday, April 30, tvN aired the 8th episode of the rom-com drama Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, N.Flying's Lee Seung-hyub, Seong Geon-hee, and more. Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon shared an intimate scene in the episode which went viral on social media.

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon sent the internet into a frenzy as viewers anticipated Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon) to confess her feelings for Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), and this time a heart-fluttering scene was added. Furthermore, the unseen videos also garnered hilarious reactions from the viewers.

A user on X reacted to the scene – “I'm feeling the entire zoo in my stomach”.

Expand Tweet

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon’s kissing scene in Lovely Runner sends the internet into a meltdown

Expand Tweet

The ongoing drama Lovely Runner is based on the time-slip genre where Im Sol gets a chance to go into the past and save the life of her favorite K-pop Ryu Sun-jae. In the latest episode, Im Sol returned to the present once again and witnessed Ryu Sun-jae as the top star, given the present change due to the changes that took place in the past.

As Im Sol realized her feelings for Ryu Sun-jae which took her almost 15 years, they shared a passionate kiss at Im Sol's apartment.

Following the release of the episode, tvN also shared the behind-the-scenes clips on their official YouTube channel on May 1. In the unseen videos, The director guided Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon in this particular scene.

The two actors were seemingly shy after the filming and fans have also shared their thoughts after watching the behind-the-scenes videos.

“i just felt so happy for sunjae Of course he was pouring years of yearning, love and devotion into that kiss boy’s been the sweetest damn loser in love for 15 years”– A user wrote on X.

“They kissed after 15 damn years”– another user added.

“This kiss scene is definitely for the history books”– another user wrote.

“2 minutes for kiss of the year”– another one wrote.

“He understood the assignment”– a user reacted.

“Why is this bts 4 hours long?”– a user added about the unseen clips.

“After that kiss it would be game over for me”– another user added.

More about Lovely Runner

Recently, the tvN drama broke its record, receiving the highest viewership ratings with episode 7. Following the data unveiled by Nielsen Korea, the episode aired on April 29, gained an average of 4.5 percent nationwide viewership ratings in paid households.

The drama saw a 1.1 percent rise in the ratings since episode 6 which received an average of 3.4 percent nationwide viewership ratings. Following the report released on April 30, the show recorded an average of 4.1 percent nationwide viewership ratings, however, it maintained its position as the No. 1 drama airing on Monday-Tuesday, with episode 8.

Notably, Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, and Seong Geon-hee secured their positions on the most buzz-worthy actors list in the last week of April, as per Good Data Corporation.

Byeon Woo-seok ranked No. 3, Kim Hye-yoon ranked No. 4, meanwhile, Seong Geon-hee came in 7th place. Additionally, Lovely Runner ranked second on the most buzz-worthy K-dramas list.

Lovely Runner airs every Monday-Tuesday on the South Korean channel tvN at 8:50 pm KST and on the OTT platform TVING. International viewers can watch the show on Rakuten Viki.