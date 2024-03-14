Signal writer Kim Eun-hee confirms the thriller drama's season 2 is in the production

Thriller mystery drama Signal writer Kim Eun-hee has confirmed that it is set to have a second season. On March 13, the author attended a conference at the Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, alongside actor Oh Jeong-se and Jang Won-seok, CEO of B.A. Entertainment.

Writer Kim Eun-hee without hiding her love for the 2016 Signal featuring Lee Je-hoon and Kim Hye-soo opened up about her will to produce another season.

She said,

“There are definitely stories that weren't told in 'Signal'. I have the desire and will to make Season 2 of 'Signal' in some way. I definitely want to show it to you before I retire.”

According to Seoul Economy Daily, her agency Media Lab SISO confirmed that the author has begun preparing for the second season of Signal.

They said,

“Writer Kim Eun-hee is currently working on the script for Signal 2”.

Writer Kim Eun-hee confirms the production of Signal 2 is underway

Writer Kim Eun-hee, known for her remarkable work in K-dramas like Kingdom: Ashin of the North, Revenant, Jirisan, and many more, has confirmed the return of Signal. Previously, during the promotions of Kingdom: Ashin of the North in 2021, she revealed her thoughts of working on a sequel as there were many storylines she had to explore that she could not in the first season.

On March 13, Sapienza University of Rome held a conference named “The power of K content, what is the secret to the craze of Korean movies and dramas?”, where the Signal author shared her plans on making a second season.

B.A. Entertainment CEO Jang Won-seok, who previously teamed up with author Kim Eun-hee for the drama Revenant featuring Oh Jeong-se and Kim Tae-ri also confirmed producing the second season of Signal with the writer.

He said,

“We are preparing season 2 of 'Signal' with writer Kim Eun-hee”.

Signal Plot

The K-drama is based on the story of a cold-case profiler in 2015 who mysteriously connects with a detective in 1989 to solve cases. Lee Je-hoon played the role of Park Hae-young in 2015, the criminal profiler who finds the walkie-talkie by coincidence which helps him connect with Lee Jae-han played by Cho Jin-woong from 1989. Meanwhile, Kim Hye-soo played the character of Cha Soo-hyun, who is the first female officer in the Special Task Force team and leads the Seoul cold-case squad.

Signal was a huge hit among viewers given its remarkable cast and intriguing plot. The drama saw an impressive 12.5 percent of viewership ratings nationwide according to Nielsen Korea, which marked its highest ratings in the final episode of the show.

This increased the demand for season two, the K-drama Signal aired in 2016 has now been confirmed for a sequel after eight years of its release. Details about the cast, release date, and more are yet to be shared by the production team.