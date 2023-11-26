5 best-dressed stars at the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 

The 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on November 24, 2023. They honored the best films from South Korea. The event, which was hosted by Kim Hye-soo and Yoo Yeon-seok, honored great Korean stars and movies that had a big effect on the entertainment industry. The ceremony had concerts by NewJeans and JYP, which made the night even more eventful.

Some of the big wins were "Smugglers" for Best Film, "Concrete Utopia" for Best Director, "Sleep" for Best Actress, and "Concrete Utopia" for Best Actor. Many renowned Korean actors and actresses have attended the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 to witness and participate in the event. Here is a list of some of the best-dressed stars at the award show.

Park Bo Young, Song Joong Ki, and 3 more best-dressed

stars at the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023

1) Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young, a famous South Korean actress well known for her role in "Strong Girl Bong-soon," wore a breathtaking Chaoi Jae Hoon white fairy-like gown. She won the Chung Jung-won Popular Star Award at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Park Bo-young maintained her haircut flowing and wavy, matched by bangs that framed her face, bringing a vibrant charm to her appearance. The actress chose simple yet stunning pearl earrings, emphasizing the overall elegance of her attire. Some of her best works are Strong Girl Bong-soon, Doom at Your Service, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and On Your Wedding Day.

2) Im Yoon-ah

Im Yoon-ah, a member of the popular girl group Girls' Generation and also a popular and successful Korean actress, attended the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023. At the event, Yoon-ah was wearing a beautiful off-shoulder pink dress from Pinkong, which is a Korean clothing brand. As an accessory, the Korean actress opted for gorgeous Wulu Garden earrings in rose gold from Qeelin jewelry house.

Im Yoon-ah has gained huge popularity as an actress for her works like The K2, King The Land, Confidential Assignment, and many others.

3) Song Joong Ki

Song Joong-ki is one of the most famous Korean actors in the industry as well as in the global market. Due to his immense popularity, the Korean actor won the Chung Jung-won Popular Star Award at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards. At the event, Song Joong-ki was wearing a stunning black suit with a bow tie. He was looking refined and classy at the event. Even with a simple attire, he won his fans' hearts.

Some of the top works by Song Joong-ki are Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Aseudal Chronicles, A Werewolf Boy, Space Sweepers, and many others.

4) Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is one of the top actors in Korea who has gained wide popularity as a second lead in the K-dramas and his visuals. On the red carpet of the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, the Korean actor made a fashionable statement by donning an extra-long suit jacket that was the perfect compliment to his magnificent personality.

In 2016, Byeon Woo Seok started his acting career by playing the character of Ha-jin's boyfriend in the SBS historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. He has recently gained huge popularity due to his role as a villain in Strong Girl Nam-soon, and his other notable works are 20th Century Girl, Soulmate, and Record of Youth.

5) Jeon Yeo Been

Jeon Yeo-been, a talented South Korean actress, won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards. She was highly praised for her performance in a recent comedy Korean drama Cobweb, earning her the well-deserved award. At the event, Jeon Yeo Been was wearing a classic black dress with a stylish cut-out bodice with a flowing design. Some of the best works are Vincenzo, Night in Paradise, and A Time Called You.

Apart from this, many other Korean actors and actresses were present at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 including Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Kim Seon Ho, D.O. from EXO, Krystal, and many others.