Park Bo-young’s look for the latest magazine pictorial stuns the fans: “ate and left no crumbs”

Park Bo-young, the famous South Korean actress from Strong Girl Bong-soon, was recently featured in the latest December issue of GQ Korea. On November 23, 2023, GQ Korea shared pictorials of Bo-young via its official Instagram account, leaving fans swayed by the South Korean actress.

The magazine brand featured a wide range of Korean artists, including Bo-young. It also includes special interviews with the artists, but they are only available to fans who have purchased the December issue. However, GQ Korea has revealed the interview between them and Bo-young due to high demand.

Fans have flooded social media with supportive comments for Park Bo-young. According to the fans, she perfectly posed for the photoshoot and looked absolutely gorgeous in the photos.

Fans are amazed by Park Bo-young’s look for GQ Korea

Park Bo-young is a popular South Korean actress who rose to fame after starring in Scandal Makers in 2008. However, internationally, she became famous due to her supernatural role in Strong Girl Bong-soon.

She has appeared in a number of movies and TV dramas, including horror films and romantic comedies. Bo-young is well-known for her versatile acting abilities and obvious star power. According to fans, she is one of the most beloved leading female characters in the K-drama universe.

In the recent pictorials for GQ Korea, Park Bo-young has sported various outfits, and most of them are casual and stylish outfits. In the photos, she is wearing crop tops with wide jeans and a casual oversized T-shirt with shorts. Her hairstyle in the pictorials is very simple, with wavy, long hair with bangs.

According to her fans, she looks wonderful and beautiful. They are saying that their 'mediator' (a character from Daily Dose of Sunshine) looks pretty sweet.

Park Bo-young's interview with GQ Korea

In her recent interview with GQ Korea, Bo-young widely discussed her recent Korean drama, Daily Dose of Sunshine. In this drama, she played the character of a nurse, named Jung Da-eun, in a psychiatric hospital.

During the interview, the South Korean actress and the magazine brand mostly talked about Bo-young's recent growth as a person and how she is doing these days.

Park Bo-young mentioned that starting this year she started to focus more on little things and taking care of them as well as herself. The actress also mentioned that her work experience at Daily Dose of Sunshine has played a big role in these positive changes in her life.

"I feel like I grew up with Da-eun. Since then, I've learned a lot about how to take care of myself, and maybe that's why I don't feel any difficult emotions these days, and I just live happily and gratefully every day, so my satisfaction is very high," Bo-young said to GQ Korea.

The whole interview is currently available on the official website of GQ Korea.