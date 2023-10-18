5 times Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young made fans go crazy with their aegyo

Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young are among the most beloved couples who stole the hearts of all K-drama fans in 2017 with their undeniable chemistry. Their stint in the famous series Strong Girl Do Bong-soon has allowed them to be one of the most cherished duos in the industry, and during the filming of the 2017 series, the off-screen and on-screen chemistry between the two actors had fans swooning over them.

While fans have been yearning for ages to see the couple back on the screen, the spin-off for Strong Girl Do Bong-soon, Strong Girl Nam-soon, has answered their prayers. Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young were found reviving their aegyo during their guest appearance in the show. Despite the short scene, they effortlessly stole the show with their unchanging and evergreen chemistry, which fans couldn't stop talking about.

Five times Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young made fans swoon over their undeniable chemistry

1) The two creating nicknames for each other in Strong Girl Do Bong-soon

One of the talked-about scenes between Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young in their 2017 drama is when they picked nicknames for each other. Their names in the show were Min-hyun and Bong-soon, and during a text message conversation they had right before going to sleep, they decided to call each other by cuter, shortened versions of their name.

When the two send video messages of them calling one another Min-Min and Bong-Bong, they both react in a relatable way, giving butterflies to all the viewers. The scene of their reactions, especially Minhyun's, had fans feeling the intensity with which they adore each other.

2) Their cute conversation at the police station during their cameo in Strong Girl Nam-soon

The ongoing series, which stands as a spin-off of Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young's 2017 show, is Strong Girl Nam-soon. The scene where the two make a guest appearance roughly falls on a background where Bong-soon is in the police station for beating up a few men, and her husband, Min-hyun, has come to prove her innocence.

Once their conversation with the police officers is done, Bong-soon says she's hungry, and Min-hyun replies, just like how he used to in Strong Girl Do Bong-soon with aegyo.

3) Their unscripted skin-ship during the filming of Strong Girl Do Bong-soon

One of the facts that fans cherish from the series Strong Girl Do Bong-soon is their numerous ad-libs. Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young's off-the-charts chemistry naturally has them adding their own touches and flavor to the scenes, which makes the show all the more swoon-worthy.

One such adlib is when the couple converses in the office where they work together. Hyung-sik and Bo-young's actions, hugs, and touches weren't scripted but developed on the spot to add more dimension to the characters. Fans felt that the chemistry and the relationship between Min-hyun and Bong-soon were much elevated thanks to these ad-libs.

4) The two hopping hand-in-hand after their office hours in Strong Girl Do Bong-soon

While the duo's chemistry is undeniably overflowing throughout the series Strong Girl Do Bong-soon, their behind-the-scenes radiate the same energy. Given that Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young's characters are a couple that works in the same company, they maintain a professional relationship within their office. However, they stick with each other the minute they're out of the company's gate.

As one such scene tries to showcase this, the behind-the-scenes had the same energy, with the two hopping hand-in-hand and continuing to talk and cutely interact with each other. Fans fell in love with this behind-the-scenes video due to their aegyo-filled off-screen chemistry.

5) Their famous unplanned 'chocolate kiss' in Strong Girl Do Bong-soon

Another scene from Strong Girl Do Bong-soon that had fans swooning over the couple after realizing the backstory was when Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young's characters bought chocolates after work hours. When Bong-soon is about to feed one piece to Min-hyun, she fakes it and eats it herself.

However, when she tries to feed him again, Minhyun gives her a quick peck on the lips and steals the chocolate while she stands there shocked. The scene was later revealed to be improvised by Hyung-sik, and the unplanned kiss brought out more genuine and natural reactions from Bo-young since it wasn't expected.

As fans continue to cherish Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young's era in 2017, along with their latest cameo in Strong Girl Nam-soon, they hope the duo will be cast again in another series.