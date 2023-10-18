“He’s just like Ahn Min-hyuk 6 years back”: Park Hyung-sik’s fans react to his sweet ad-lib moment with Park Bo-young in Strong Girl Nam Soon

One of Korea's most loved on-screen pairs, Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young, made a nostalgic cameo appearance on Strong Girl Nam Soon, the second drama in the Strong Girl franchise.

The Park-Park couple made a brief yet special appearance on the third episode of the show when Do Bong-soon (Park Bo-young) is detained at the police station and her husband, CEO Ahn Min-hyuk (Park Hyung-sik), bails his wife out of a sticky situation.

Fans were delighted to see Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young together on screen, six years after the release of their drama Strong Girl Bong Soon back in 2017. On October 18, JTBC released the behind-the-scenes video of episode 3, especially the Park Park couple's scenes together.

The Park-Park couple has incredible on- and off-screen chemistry, as evident in the behind-the-scenes video. The Happiness star showcased his inherent charm by indulging in some aegyo (cute behavior), making everyone laugh on set.

For the unversed, aegyo is displaying aggressively cute and adorable behavior by infantilizing one's voice or actions. Fans were delighted to see the Park-Park couple's sweet and nostaglic cameo, particularly Park Hyung-sik's aegyo that had everybody in splits.

@hyungsikness remarked, "Even Boyoung couldn't handle Hyungsik's aegyo! He's just like Ahn Minhyuk 6 years back!" accompanied by multiple emoticons.

Park Hyung-sik’s adorable aegyo with Park Bo-young earned endearing reactions from fans

On October 18, JTBC shared the exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young's scene-stealing cameo appearances on Strong Girl Nam Soon's third episode. Fans were delighted to see their beloved Ahn Min-hyuk and Do Bong-soon, also popularly known as "Min-Min and Bong-Bong," on screen together again after six years, and the much-awaited making video was an added bonus to fans' happiness.

The video starts with the Soundtrack star making a dashing entry at the police station to rescue Do Bong-soon. At one point, he took the matter into his own hands by indulging in some aegyo to diffuse the seriousness of the situation and evoking laughter and cheer from the cast and the crew.

Unfortunately, the scene did not make it to the final cut in the episode, but that did not stop Park-Park fans from enjoying Park Hyung-sik’s undeniable charm and charisma, reminding them of his much-loved portrayal as Ahn Min-hyuk.

Fans loved Park Hyung-sik's unaired aegyo moment and have demanded the network release a direct sequel to Strong Girl Bong Soon starring the Park-Park couple yet again in the lead roles, probably showing their married life and their two lovable twins, as shown in the last episode of Strong Girl Bong Soon.

Fans have also praised the Park-Park couple's impeccable yet natural chemistry on- and off-screen and reminisced that the pair continue to have magic, making them one of the most-loved actors and screen couples in Korean dramas.

After filming their parts, Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young proceeded to take selfies together, with Park Bo-young schooling the Hwarang: Poet Warrior Youth actor on the right way to take the perfect selfie shot with him just following her lead.

This is the first time the Park-Park couple shared screen space after the magnanimous success of Strong Girl Bong Soon.

Strong Girl Nam Soon's episode 3 clocked 9.8 percent ratings

Fans have loved the Park-Park couple's nostalgic appearance on Strong Girl Nam Soon and have rewarded the K-drama with the highest ratings for the show yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of Strong Girl Nam Soon clocked an average nationwide rating of 9.8 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

Notably, the fourth episode surpassed all its contemporaries across all cable channels in the time slot.

Fans credit Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young's incredible cameo appearance as the reason for ratings to rise and hope for the Park-Park pair to make another special appearance alongside the lead actors of the new installment, Lee Yoo-mi and Ong Seung-woo.

Strong Girl Nam Soon airs every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC and Netflix at 10:30 pm KST.