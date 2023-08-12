Park Bo-young's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "I'm on my knees"

Park Bo-young recently made a grand comeback with the Korean movie Concrete Utopia, where she plays the female lead, Myeong-hwa. The project marks her return to the big screen after five long years, with her last small screen project being Doom at Your Service (2021).

With her comeback, the K-drama star has been featured in several different magazines, her last feature being with Dazed Korea, which came alongside an interview where she discussed her role in Concrete Utopia. Her latest magazine pictorial with W Korea was quite different from her Dazed Korea feature, as she went with a softer look for her latest photoshoot.

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Park Bo-young is best known for her cutesy visuals, which she flaunted for her latest photoshoot. Netizens swooned over her W Korea pictorial, as some exclaimed she brought them to their knees with her looks.

The Strong Woman Do Bong-soon star opted for quite a different look for her latest photoshoot, as the Dazed Korea pictorial was more edgy and artsy with an interesting play of light and shadow. She went with several different hair and makeup looks, ranging from tightlined lash lines to a messy hairdo. However, the W Korea feature had a softer look to it, with Park Bo-young sporting a natural hair and makeup look throughout the photoshoot.

Park Bo-young looked gorgeous in an effortless hair and makeup look in W Korea

Park Bo-young paired her amazing fashion choices with a natural makeup look, opting for a beautiful dewy base that gave her skin a glass-like finish. For her lip makeup look, she went with two different shades, a peachy shade topped with lip gloss for an ultra-shiny finish and a creamy rose pink lip with a hint of shine.

The Abyss star accentuated her eye shape with the help of eyeliner, tightlining her upper lash line. She added some depth to her facial feature by using a light dusting of brown eyeshadow close to her upper lash line and the outer corners of her eyes. She opted for a heavy coat of mascara to add some volume to her lashes, which further enhanced her eye makeup look.

Park Bo-young went with several different hairstyles, keeping them simple and effortless. She rocked her feathery bangs for most of the pictures, parting them down the middle for a no-bangs look for one of them. Along with that, she also sported a casual updo, with wispy tendrils of her hair beautifully framing her face. She left her hair open for the rest of the looks, changing up the way she styled the face-framing locks to keep it interesting.

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fan reaction (Image via Twitter)

Fans absolutely loved Park Bo-young's look for the W Korea pictorial, with one of them noting that they are "in love with her beauty". Several of them noted that the actress was "serving looks" for the photoshoot, with a Twitter user joking that they were posting the pictures from their grave after having died from getting a glimpse of her beauty.

Park Bo-young has been keeping busy with the promotion of her latest acting gig Concrete Utopia, where she stars alongside Park Seo-joon of Itaewon Class fame. The K-drama stars play the male and female leads in the Korean movie, which is a disaster-thriller film set in a city that has been hit by a massive earthquake.