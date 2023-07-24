"OMG": Park Bo-young stuns fans with her Dazed Korea pictorial

On July 24, 2023, Dazed Korea unveiled a stunning pictorial of Park Bo-young alongside an interview in which she spoke about her character in the upcoming movie Concerte Utopia. Park Bo-young is known for being expressive when she laughs and talks and the recent set of pictures featured her giving the camera an intense look, which took fans by surprise. For the pictorial, she wore outfits from different brands, including EENK, Roger Vivier, Prada, Vocavaca, Ganni, Daze Dayz, and ATT.

When fans saw the recent pictures of Park Bo-young, they couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express their love for her and praise her for her stunning pictorial.

"She is so beautiful": K-drama fans can't get enough of Park Bo-young's latest pictorial

In the initial photo shoot, Park Bo-young was seen in a white camisole top and high-waisted miniskirt, which she accessorized with an EENK belt and a black metal fedora from Roger Vivier. In the subsequent pictures, she was seen wearing a white shirt and skirt by Prada, along with a charcoal T-shirt by Vocavaca. She accessorized her look with a pink short-sleeved knit top from Ganni, black and blue denim pants from Daze Dayz, and a black walker from ATT.

Fans were elated on seeing her new pictures and reacted to the same on social media. They stated that she looked stunning and younger than ever in the latest pictorial.

I hope she gets overwhelmed with praises for this because I really need her to feel encouraged to do more photoshoots 🥺 pic.twitter.com/jgYwxhrIXt #ParkBoYoung IG update! 🤍🖤I hope she gets overwhelmed with praises for this because I really need her to feel encouraged to do more photoshoots

Along with the pictorial, she also spoke to the aforementioned magazine and shed light on her character in the upcoming Korean movie Concrete Utopia. She mentioned that she was looking forward to its release, and translated by Soompi, said:

"I’m really looking forward to the release of ‘Concrete Utopia.' I’m always interested in genres and characters I’ve never had experience working with before, but this kind of disaster film is seriously a first."

She continued:

"Since I was playing the character Myung Hwa, I asked myself various questions like, ‘Can I do this as Myung Hwa would?’ and, ‘What would I have chosen if I were in this environment?’ She’s a very rational character and someone who can embrace others well. Aside from Myung Hwa, I also thought about what other characters I would be close to, and I don’t really think there’s a villain in this movie. There is no bad person or a bad choice, but it might just be the best a person can do."

Park Bo-young's movie Concrete Utopia is slated to release on August 9, 2023, in South Korea.