Kim Hye-soo’s look for the latest Vogue campaign wins the internet: “My queen is always shining” 

Kim Hye-soo was recently featured in Vogue Korea's latest campaign, 'Beautiful Madness,' for Dolce & Gabbana's fine jewelry collection. She wore several outfits to convey different aesthetics and showcase how women with unique personalities can wear the luxury brand's fine jewelry collections.

Under the Queen's Umbrella actress, Kim Hye-soo looked elegant and phenomenal in Vogue Korea's campaign for Dolce & Gabbana.

A true embodiment of grace and sophistication, Kim Hye-soo showcased her unparalleled style, wearing three distinct collections—DNA, Devotion, and Rainbow—and donning four exquisite outfits to highlight the diverse beauty of Dolce & Gabbana's creations.

Fan Reaction (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

The internet collectively bowed to her regal presence, with fans declaring, "My queen is always shining." Kim Hye-soo's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana showcased her versatility and style evolution as she effortlessly donned different aesthetics, embodying the essence of various women with unique personalities who can seamlessly integrate the luxury brand's fine jewelry into their wardrobes.

"Omg!!! You’re so mesmerizing": Fans were in awe of Kim Hye-soo's elegant and poised look for Vogue Korea campaign

Kim Hye-soo's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana for Vogue Korea's "Beautiful Madness" campaign and her ability to seamlessly transition between different styles, coupled with Dolce & Gabbana's exquisite fine jewelry, created a visual symphony that captivated the world.

Kim Hye-soo, a symbol of grace and sophistication, flaunted her unique style in Vogue Korea's campaign. She wore three stunning collections—DNA, Devotion, and Rainbow—and rocked four gorgeous outfits to showcase the diverse beauty of Dolce & Gabbana's creations.

In a classic Dolce & Gabbana leopard print fitted dress, Kim Hye-soo exuded sophistication. The outfit served as a canvas for the minimalistic fine jewelry pieces from Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion collection. Her look spoke volumes about timeless elegance and the seamless fusion of luxury and simplicity.

Expand Tweet

Switching gears, the actress embraced the power suit aesthetic, donning an all-black ensemble accentuated by the DNA collection. The sleek blazer and pants ensemble not only highlighted her style versatility but also showcased the timeless appeal of Dolce & Gabbana's fine jewelry in a minimalist context.

Stepping into a world of glam and energy, Kim Hye-soo donned the Rainbow collection earrings with a cabaret sequin and feathery pink dress. The vibrant ensemble radiated party vibes, capturing the spirit of celebration and showcasing the diversity of Dolce & Gabbana's fine jewelry.

For the grand finale, the actress donned an evening gown—a black off-shoulder masterpiece that exuded sheer elegance on the red carpet. Paired with fine jewelry from the Rainbow collection, she left a mark with her poise and grace, embodying the epitome of red carpet glamour.

The South Korean actress captivated the audience with Dolce & Gabbana's fine jewelry, but her radiant makeup and versatile hairstyles added another level of charm to each of her looks.

Her makeup, featuring a touch of color on the lips, a thin eyeliner, and a subtle coat of mascara, highlighted her natural beauty and complemented the brilliance of Dolce & Gabbana's fine jewelry. From flowy and straight locks to a chic bun and a messy updo, her hairstyles seamlessly complemented the essence of each ensemble, showcasing a true mastery of style.

Her breathtaking pictures from the Vogue campaign set social media ablaze. Fans flocked to various platforms to express admiration for her ability to embody distinct personas with such grace and finesse. The comments section became a virtual runway where enthusiasts praised her and declared their allegiance to the timeless beauty of Dolce & Gabbana's fine jewelry.

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@hs_kim_95)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@hs_kim_95)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@hs_kim_95)

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

In other news, on October 30, 2023, Sports World, a South Korean media outlet, shared exciting news confirming the return of Signal season 2. The star-studded cast includes Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Choi Jin-woong. The confirmation came from the well-known writer Kim Eun-hee during an event at Cheongmyeong Hall of the Cheongju National Museum.