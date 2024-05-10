Byeon Woo-seok’s iconic ‘Lovely Runner’ flying kiss scene sparks a new trend among K-Pop idols

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok's iconic flying kiss done by his character Ryu Sun-jae from Lovely Runner has become a trend among K-pop idols. Many of them have been seen reenacting the scene on camera. K-pop artists like NCT members Doyoung, Chenle, Jisung, VIVIZ's Umji, and many more have hopped on the trend giving away Ryu Sun-jae’s flying kiss to fans.

Byeon Woo-seok has been in the spotlight since the release of the initial episodes of Lovely Runner due to his performance in the show. In the show, after bidding his crush Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon) adieu, Ryu Sun-jae gives flying kisses aggressively and gets caught in the act by his best friend Baek In-hyuk (played by N.Flying’s Lee Seung-hyub). To cover up his actions, he turns towards Baek In-hyuk and sends him flying kisses as well.

Recently, NCT member Doyoung, who released his solo album YOUTH, appeared on M Countdown and reenacted the scene, delighting the MCs. He also sent out flying kisses following his performance on the music show. NCT Dream's Chenle and Jisung were asked by fans to do Ryu Sun-jae’s flying kiss and they, too, followed the trend.

Notably, VIVIZ member Umji, who sang the Lovely Runner OST part. 4 May I Love You?, was also seen doing the flying kiss in a recent event.

K-pop idols reenacting Byeon Woo-seok’s iconic flying kiss from Lovely Runner: RIIZE's Wonbin, Sohee, and more

Lovely Runner is a rom-com drama based on the popular webtoon Tomorrow's Best has been receiving appreciation from viewers and fans for its captivating storyline and the performance of the cast members.

Actor Byeon Woo-seok plays the character of Ryu Sun-jae, who is a widely popular K-pop idol. Despite being loved by fans, Ryu Sun-jae suffers at the hands of the demanding nature of the entertainment industry. He ends up taking his own life.

However, Kim Hye-yoon's character Im Sol, an avid fan of Ryu Sun-jae, gets a chance to travel back in time to change the trajectory of his life, preventing incidents that could lead to his tragic death. Recently, many K-pop idols have been following the Byeon Woo-seok flying kiss trend on different occasions. RIIZE members Wonbin, Sohee, Eunseok, and Shotaro were seen recreating the scene.

Other celebrities to take part in the trend include BtoB member Hyunsik, who followed the aggressive flying kiss trend on his birthday live stream. Moreover, comedian Yoo Jae-suk was also seen sending a flying kiss to the camera during his appearance at the 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards. The trend is not only famous among K-pop idols, a fan of DAY6 was also seen giving aggressive flying kisses to Wonpil at their fan meeting on May 3, 2024.

Byeon Woo-seok's upcoming Fan Meeting Tour in Asia

On May 8, VARO Entertainment announced the 2024 Byeon Woo-seok Asia Fan Meeting Tour named SUMMER LETTER. This will mark his first-ever fan convention tour in Asia. The tour is set to commence in Taipei, Taiwan in June as per MBC Entertainment.

The actor will then move on to hold fan meeting events in Bangkok, Thailand, Seoul, South Korea, and Hong Kong, China to meet his international fans.

Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Lee Seung-hyub, Song Geon-hee, and more, airs on Monday and Tuesday on the South Korean TV channel tvN every week. The rom-com drama is also available on the OTT platform TVING for Korean viewers and on Rakuten Viki for international viewers.