NewJeans' Danielle's sister GYUNA drops OST LAVA for K-drama Hide marking her singing debut

NewJeans' Danielle's sister GYUNA is garnering attention from netizens for her debut song. On Sunday, March 31, 2024, GYUNA marked her singing debut with the song LAVA, which serves as the first part of the original soundtrack for the K-drama Hide.

The song LAVA is written by NOT YOUR KIND and is in full English, blending effortlessly with the plot lines of the drama. The drama stars actors like Lee Bo-young, Lee Moo-saeng, Lee Chung-ah, Lee Min-jae, and more.

As per Korean media agency TV Report, the LAVA singer GYUNA has been confirmed to be Mo Gyu-na, Danielle's (Mo Ji-hye) elder sister, and they hold dual citizenship from Australia and South Korea. Mo Gyu-na's English name is Olivia Marsh, who has also previously worked as a child model.

Previously, Danielle went viral for her Young Artist Festival 2018 performance of the song Sitting on Top of the World by Delta Goodrem. Her sister GYUNA showcased her vocals at the festival by performing with her English name, Olivia Marsh. She sang the adult contemporary track Gravity by American singer Sara Bareilles.

NewJeans' Danielle's sister GYUNA debuts with the original soundtrack LAVA of K-drama Hide

The 19-year-old singer Danielle made her official debut in 2022 with the smash hit Attention as a member of the ADOR girl group NewJeans with Minji, Hanni, Hyein, and Haerin. Danielle and her group members have released songs like OMG, Ditto, Super Shy, ETA, and more and have seen increasing popularity since their debut.

They have performed at one of the biggest international music festivals, Lollapalooza Chicago 2023, as the first K-pop girl group to do so alongside their labelmates TXT. The NewJeans vocalist also made her big screen debut by dubbing Ariel's character for the Korean version of live-action The Little Mermaid 2023.

The South Korean-Australian member of NewJeans is currently all over social media as her sister, Mo Gyu-na, dropped her first-ever song, LAVA, in March 2024. GYUNA also featured in Danielle's ":D Days" vlog on the girl group's official YouTube channel. However, her face was never disclosed in these vlogs.

In the vlog posted on November 29, 2023, where the K-pop idol traveled to Australia to meet her family members, GYUNA was spotted briefly in her travel vlog. She collected souvenirs and gifts for her sister and celebrated her birthday with a banana, carrot, and pumpkin cake.

According to the TV Report, GYUNA is gaining attention on whether she will make her official debut as a K-pop singer. If so, the Mo sisters could join the lineage of sister idol duos.

Many K-pop idols are known for being sibling idols. This category includes idols like Ex-Girls' Generation member Jessica and f(X) member Krystal, WANNA.B's Lina, and Girl's Day's Minah, ITZY's Lee Chaeryoung and former IZ*ONE member Lee Chae-yeon, and many more.

More about the K-drama Hide

Hide is a South Korean thriller drama inspired by a Welsh TV series, Keeping Faith. It features actors like Lee Bo-young, Lee Moo-saeng, Lee Chung-ah, and Lee Min-jae. The story follows the disappearance of Na Moon-young's (Lee Bo-young) husband, Cha Sung-jae (Lee Moo-saeng).

During her mission to find her husband, she uncovers a secret about Cha Sung-jae's disappearance. On the other hand, Lee Chung-ah plays the character of Ha Yeon-joo, who happens to be Na Moon-young's neighbor. And Lee Min-jae plays a mysterious man who knows the secret behind Cha Sung-jae's disappearance.

This ongoing series airs every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC at 10:30 pm Korean Standard Time and is also available on the OTT platform Coupang play on the weekends at 10:00 pm Korean Standard Time.

The OST LAVA for Hide by GYUNA is available for streaming on major music service platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and more.

