G-Dragon, Ji Sung, Lee Bo Young & more K-pop stars grace MLB Seoul Series to watch Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers take on Padres

The Seoul Series saw the glamor of the K-pop industry on full display when Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers took on the San Diego Padres in a two-game series. The game at Gocheok Sky Dome saw the attendance of several K-pop sensations who were captured enjoying the game.

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo was in casual clothes and caused a huge uproar when his face was displayed on the video board.

Celebrity couple Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young also enjoyed the game, as they shared photos on Instagram.

Music icon G-Dragon watched the game from the same booth as former MLB star Park Chan Ho, who threw the ceremonial pitch in Game 1 of the Seoul Series.

KBO infielder Hwang Jae Gyun and his wife, T-ara's Jiyeon, were also seen on TV. Moreover, 2PM member Ok Taecyeon posted on Instagram that he was enjoying his time at the MLB Seoul Series.

Economic impact of $150 million from MLB Seoul Series, South Korea, media credits Shohei Ohtani

The MLB Seoul Series has done wonders for the local economy, as South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper estimates a yield of an economic impact topping 200 billion won ($150 million).

Media and South Korean fans rooted for Shohei Ohtani's presence, despite his being from Japan.

According to Nikkei Asia, Ohtani's fan fervor even surpassed that of native baseball star Ha-seong Kim, who represented the Padres.

"He's a great baseball player, and I like his personality," a customer browsing through Ohtani's merchandise at store said. "He's an Asian who found success overseas, so I naturally want to root for him."

The Seoul Series had four exhibition games between the MLB teams and South Korean teams before the final two regular season games.

More than 100,000 people arrived in Seoul to watch these games. When the tickets for the MLB games opened in January, all tickets were sold out, per Nikkei Asia.

In lieu of the series, JTB (Japan's leading travel agency) arranged a tour including an experience of South Korean culture. The packages that were priced between 498,000 yen and 728,000 yen ($3,300 and $4,840) were oversubscribed 200 times.

Stores that sell merchandise for MLB teams are out of stock of Shohei Ohtani's No. 17 jersey.

Moreover, due to the Ohtani effect, hotel reservations have now doubled compared to last year, according to a representative of the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul hotel, where Dodgers players were staying. The representative also shared that 15% of reservations were occupied by Japanese tourists.

