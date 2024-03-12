2024 MLB Seoul Series: Schedule, Key Players, and Broadcasting Details

The 2024 MLB Seoul Series is about to arrive, and it's the opener for the regular season. After long months waiting for real baseball to return, it's almost upon us. All teams are trying to get the title, and two teams will begin that quest a little early in Seoul, South Korea. Here's all you need to know about the series.

Who Is Playing in the 2024 MLB Seoul Series?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are playing in the MLB Seoul Series. These two divisional rivals will head to South Korea to face each other for the first two games of the season.

Seoul Series 2024 Schedule

Here is the official schedule for the MLB Seoul Series:

Game Date Time Dodgers @ Heroes (Spring) March 17 8:00 p.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. KST Padres vs. Korea (Spring) March 17 3:00 a.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. KST Padres @ Twins (Spring) March 18 8:00 p.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. KST Dodgers vs. Korea (Spring) March 18 3:00 a.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. KST Dodgers @ Padres March 20 3:05 a.m. PDT / 7:05 p.m. KST Padres @ Dodgers March 21 3:05 a.m. PDT / 7:05 p.m. KST

There are some exhibition games prior to this between the Dodgers and Padres and some Korean teams, but these are the only two official MLB games in the Seoul Series.

List of Players To Watch out in 2024 Seoul Series

There are tons of stars to keep an eye out for in the Seoul Series. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be playing as close to their home country of Japan as they ever will, and they're supremely talented (Yamamoto is expected to start Game 2).

2024 MLB Seoul Series

Tyler Glasnow is the ace on the mound for Game 1 for the Dodgers. He will be opposed by Yu Darvish (who is also Japanese) for the Padres. This is an exciting matchup. Ha-Seong Kim of the Padres is from South Korea as well.

The San Diego Padres also boast Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the best and most exciting players in the entire Seoul Series. He, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Xander Bogaerts, and more will put on a show on Mar. 20 and 21.

Will Smith, Jake Cronenworth, James Outman and more will also be worth watching.

Will the MLB Seoul series be on TV?

Yes, the Seoul Series will be on television. All MLB games are televised in some capacity, and a series as monumental as this one deserves to have as many eyes on it as possible. Therefore, it will be readily available on TV.

Broadcasting Details for MLB Seoul Series 2024

There are quite a few broadcast options for the MLB Seoul Series. Fans who want to watch can view it nationally televised on ESPN. The season opener usually gets on ESPN, and this is a big series and is going to have both games on the channel.

Locally, Spectrum SportsNet LA (Los Angeles area) and Padres.tv will have the broadcast (since Bally Sports lost the Padres). Additionally, MLB.TV will have the games for free as their Free Game of the Day option on both days.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.