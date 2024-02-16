TXT's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Face card never declines"

On February 15, 2024, W Korea shared an Instagram post featuring TXT (Tomorrow X Together), where it was shared that the five members of the group, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, will be the faces of their Vol. 3 Man cover. W Korea stated:

"W Vol.3 Who is the main character on the Man cover? These are the five youths of Tomorrow X Together, who celebrated their 5th debut anniversary this year. The story with them will be revealed soon!"

MOAs (TXT fandom name) were thrilled to see the new pictorials of the K-pop idols. Even though the full looks of the artists haven't been revealed yet, the first looks captured fans' attention. Like always, their visuals impressed the whole fandom.

Fans love the new visuals of the Tomorrow X Together members for the W Korea Vol. 3 cover (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

Fans are obsessed with the new visuals of TXT for W Korea Vol. 3 Man cover

TXT is one of the most famous K-pop groups in the global market, popular for their talents and visuals. The K-pop group has worked with W Korea several times and once again in 2024, the group and the magazine have come together for the Vol. 3 cover for men's issue, which will be released next month.

In the photos shared by W Korea, Tomorrow X Together members wore formal to semi-formal outfits for the cover. The brand names of the outfits and other details are currently unavailable. However, fans were excited to see their favorite K-pop idols Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai for the latest magazine pictorial.

Social media platforms overflowed with fans' praising comments and posts for the new photoshoot. MOAs also complimented the looks of all five members and thanked W Korea for featuring them on the cover. Here are some fans' reactions to the latest photoshoot:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The new upcoming Vol. 3 for men is currently available for pre-purchase on the official website of W Korea.

Expand Tweet

On March 2 and 3, 2024, the K-pop group will host a fan live event, 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER, to celebrate their 5th anniversary. BigHit Music announced the news stating:

"Hello. This is BigHit Music. 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER will be held to celebrate the 5th year between TOMORROW X TOGETHER and MOA. We look forward to MOA’s love and support."

Here are some more information about the event:

Time: At 6 pm on March 2 and at 5 pm on March 3

Venue: Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium

Ticket Price: KRW 77,000 (about $57.80) for Membership Early Reservation and KRW 99,000 (about $74.31) for General Reservation