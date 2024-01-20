“Save TXT Choreo” trends on X as MOAs send protest trucks to HYBE over alleged dangerous choreography:

On January 19, 2024, the MOAs (TXT fandom name) sent protest trucks to HYBE's company building over the alleged dangerous choreography of TXT, urging the agency to avoid members going through perilous steps that could result in injuries.

Recently, MOAs have been urging HYBE LABELS to change the direction of TXT's choreography, as they feel that over the past five years, there has been no progress in the development of the particular aspect of their dance.

They feel that some of the moves they've done in their choreography—like stepping or lifting between members—have put them in danger. Fans have also shared videos where TXT members appear to get hurt due to the alleged dangerous choreography.

As a result, they took to social media, urging HYBE Labels to address the issue, and started trending "Save TXT Choreo" on social media.

"Moa demand changes": Fans wants HYBE to change the TXT's Performance director

MOAs are calling out HYBE LABELS for the alleged dangerous choreography of TXT members, which is preventing them from showcasing their competence and real dance skills, eventually leading to various injuries. Videos circulating from various awards shows and dance practices on social media highlight this concern.

The protest truck sent outside the HYBE building displayed the following message, emphasizing how dangerous and untrendy choreography for five consecutive years has had no impact. The repetitive, awful, and dangerous choreography has impacted the members' skills.

They also complain about the increase in album and concert prices, but there is no visible improvement in choreography. They concluded the message by stating that even though the President of South Korea changes every five years, the agency has not been able to change the choreographer.

MOAs have been trending a petition on social media listing their demands for TXT members to avoid the alleged dangerous choreography. The demands include a change in the performance directing team, the recruitment of talent able to reflect improvements in choreography, and HYBE LABELS providing an immediate response to fans' queries.

Fans stated in the petition how they feel that the alleged dangerous choreography can lead to a high risk of injury to the artists.

"Please refrain from choreographing choreography such as stepping or lifting between members, or quickly sitting down, lying down, and standing up repeatedly. It's the directing team's job to replace this with something safer, and we don't expect any health-damaging stunts on stage."

“Save TXT Choreo” trends on X as MOAs send protest trucks to HYBE over alleged dangerous choreography:

MOAs also went on to describe how there has been no substantial change in the choreography in the last five years and stated:

"Over the past five years, the concept and musical style have continued to change, while the choreography has maintained a consistent direction which not making any progress."

They added:

"We don't feel like any improvements have been made considering the repetitive actions and directing in certain situations, as well as problems that previously occured on the year-end stage. In particular, we feel the seriousness of the problem in that there has been no progress at all despite continued advice from the fandom."

They further talked about the absence of the point choreography and stated:

"There are no highlight in choreography and as a result, the number of views of dance practice videos and the use of music on TikTok has decreased. The reason why the results are not commensurate with the effort put in is because the movements have been complicated and difficult without any noticeable point elements."

Fans are urging HYBE LABELS on social media to provide an immediate response to their queries related to the group members.