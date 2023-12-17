15 fourth-generation K-pop groups you should know 

The plethora of fourth-generation K-pop groups in the industry has made the K-pop genre not only intriguing but also more popular. Several fourth-generation K-pop groups, who debuted not that long ago, have set various impressive records and bagged awards that have revealed a new capacity of K-pop like never before.

Naturally, the fandoms and regular listeners of the genre expanded, thanks to the groups' unique concepts and music styles. While groups who've been active for a while like ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and NCT have already awed many netizens with their out-of-the-box song releases and comebacks, several rookie fourth-generation K-pop groups have been just as show-stopping.

In the last two years, many groups like IVE, NewJeans, and LESSERAFIM have showcased mind-blowing potential and have bagged several record-breaking awards, despite the short span of time they've spent in the industry.

With the fifth generation of the K-pop industry having officially kickstarted this year, the immense success and excitement put forth by the fourth-generation K-pop groups is not to be pushed aside. Given that many of these groups have paved an intense experimental route for K-pop that has begun to reach a wider audience, it can inarguably be stated that fourth-generation K-pop groups boast some of the most intriguing and interesting artists in the industry.

While there's no doubt that K-pop, through its several K-pop generations, has presented listeners with gifted artists and groups that have left listeners in total awe, the fourth-generation K-pop idols have taken it a step above. From powerful choreographies to never-been-done-before music compositions, these fourth-generation K-pop groups are definitely not to be missed out on.

15 fourth-generation K-pop groups that have been the talk of the town

1) ATEEZ

The group, which debuted in 2018, went viral on the internet for their recent tracks, Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) and Crazy Form.

2) Stray Kids

The eight-piece K-pop boy group that debuted in 2018 is well-known for their songs God's Menu, Maniac, and Back Door.

3) ENHYPEN

Debuted in 2020, the seven-piece boy group has garnered attention for their songs Given-Taken, Bite Me, and Blessed-Cursed, among others.

4) TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The group which debuted in 2019 garnered a lot of attention for their tracks such as Blue Hour, LO$ER=LO♡ER, and Good Boy Gone Bad.

5) ITZY

The five-piece K-pop girl group, ITZY, which debuted in 2019, had several netizens addicted to their tracks, Cake, Not Shy, DALLA DALLA, and more.

6) STAYC

The six-piece K-pop girl group that debuted in 2020 took over the internet with the release of ASAP and Stereotype.

7) aespa

aespa, the futuristic K-pop girl group, debuted in 2020, and has since rolled out several addictive songs such as Next Level, Savage, and Black Mamba.

8) TREASURE

The 2020-debuted K-pop group, TREASURE, went viral for their addictive and intriguing song releases such as JIKJIN, DARARI, and BONA BONA.

9) NCT

The 20-member K-pop group, clubbed into four sub-units, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, WayV, and NCT NEW TEAM, are known for their unique music style. Their recent full-group album's track that took over the internet was Baggy Jeans.

10) LE SSERAFIM

The five-piece K-pop girl group, which debuted in 2022, became the talk of the town for their song releases such as ANTIFRAGILE, Fearless, and Sour Grapes, among others.

11) IVE

The 2021-debuted K-pop girl group was much-talked about for their musical releases such as ELEVEN, Baddie, and LOVE DIVE.

12) P1Harmony

Bringing a Western wind to K-pop is P1Harmony, which debuted in 2020. The group became famous for their addictive tracks such as Back Down, Jump, Do It Like This, and more.

13) (G)I-DLE

The 2018-debuted K-pop girl group is known for its several catchy releases, such as Queencard, Tomboy, and Nxde.

14) THE BOYZ

Popular for their interesting tracks and addictive performances, the 2017-debuted K-pop group has lately gained recognition for their releases such as THRILL RIDE, REVEAL, and MAVERICK.

15) NewJeans

The five-piece K-pop girl group, NewJeans, which debuted in 2022, has had their entire discography going viral. Some of them include OMG, Hype Boy, Super Shy, and more.

As these fourth-generation K-pop groups continue to put forth intriguing music and unique concepts, fans are always on their toes, pondering what these artists have in store for them with their upcoming releases. Additionally, with these groups also growing more accomplished in the industry, fans have also been looking forward to each award and achievement that they add to their bag.

Regardless, their music and other related content have been the talk of the town, despite the current rise in fifth-generation K-pop groups. For those who've been struggling to find their way into the world of K-pop, listening to the above artists might be a great way to begin this journey.