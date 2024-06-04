Lovely Runner cast & crew to reportedly go on vacation trip to Phuket as a reward following the drama's success

On Tuesday, June 4, many media agencies reported that tvN drama Lovely Runner's cast and crew members were going on a reward trip to Phuket, Thailand, following the success of the drama. It has become one of the most talked about K-dramas given its gripping plotline, the performance of the actors, and the interesting chemistry between Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. The reports of the drama team going on a special trip created a huge buzz on social media.

According to Hangkyung, a South Korean media outlet, the production team of the drama is reportedly planning a vacation trip for the cast members and staff of the show. On June 4, an official representative from the production company CJ ENM shared a statement confirming the news.

According to Sports Chosun, the representative stated,

“The drama's actors and staff are going on a reward vacation to Phuket.”

However, the exact number of people including the cast and crew members going on this trip to Phuket has not been revealed yet. Moreover, the exact date is yet to be finalized, and the schedules of the actors who would be participating in this are being coordinated.

Trending

Lovely Runner's big success on a pop-up store in Seoul and group viewing events in cinema halls

The rom-com drama Lovely Runner received much attention and appreciation from viewers online, in light of the drama's popularity tvN launched a pop-up store in Seoul that offered some exciting merchandise.

The pop-up store was open from Thursday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 29, where fans bought different merchandise including posters, postcard stamp stickers set, metal badges, acrylic key rings, and acrylic stands. The acrylic name tags of the characters including Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), Baek In-hyuk (Lee Seung-hyub), and Kim Tae-sung (Song Geon-hee) were also available.

Furthermore, on May 28, tvN held a group viewing event for the fans in four theater halls at the CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, Seoul. This event was held in response to the immense love the show received from the fans and the ticket price was set at the rate of 1000 KRW.

The cast members of the show including Kim Hye-yoon, Byeon Woo-seok, N.flying's Lee Seung-hyub, and Song Geon-hee attended the event. Moon Xion and Yang Hyuk, the actors who played the role of the Eclipse band members, and actor Heo Hyung-kyu who played the role of antagonist Kim Young-soo, were also present at the screening. Before the finale episode began, they all greeted fans in each hall in a sequential manner.

Lovely Runner reigns the most buzz-worthy K-dramas list this week

Lovely Runner, the Monday-Tuesday tvN drama that showcased a time travel romance trope, topped the most buzz-worthy K-dramas list this week according to the Good Data Corporation. This marked the drama's fourth consecutive week in the first position.

Notably, the cast members Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon maintained their positions at the first and second rank on the most buzz-worthy K-drama actors list this week, with Song Geon-hee in the seventh position.

The drama concluded on Tuesday, May 28, with an average 5.8 % viewership ratings nationwide. This is the highest rating the drama has achieved since it started airing on April 8, 2024.

Lovely Runner is available on the OTT platform TVING for South Korean audiences. It is also available on Viki and Viu in some countries for international viewers.