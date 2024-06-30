Connection Ep 11-12 recap: Did Ji Sung and Jeon Mi-do find out about the mysterious 'Doctor'?

Connection, starring Ji Sung, Jeon Mi-do, Kwon Yul, Kim Kyung-nam, and more, aired episodes 11 and 12 on June 28 and 29 respectively on SBS. The murder mystery drama follows the story of two high school friends who get entangled with each other due to a murder case surrounding drugs.

In Connection, Ji Sung plays Jang Jae-kyung, a renowned detective who works at the Anhyeon Police Station in the Narcotics Department, and Oh Yoon-jin portrays Jeon Mi-do as a journalist at Anhyeon Economics.

Jang Jae-kyung and Oh Yoon-jin reunite after 20 years as their friend Park Jun-seo (Yoon Na-moo) dies, leaving a life insurance under their name. Meanwhile, Jang Jae-kyung forcefully gets addicted to a new drug on the market and is looking for the person who turned him into an addict. It turns out to be their former high schoolmate Jung Sang-eui.

Trending

Connection Ep 11-12 recap: Ji Sung with Jeon Mi-do found out about the ‘Doctor’ who got him addicted

Connection Episode 11 starts with drug supplier Gong Jin-wook (Yoo Hee-je) having a conversation with the Doctor who was behind Jang Jae-kyung’s addiction. It was revealed that Jang Jae-kyung’s former high schoolmate Jung Sang-eui (Park Keun-rok) was the Doctor.

Jung Sang-eui worked at Keumhyung Pharmaceuticals as a scientist and created drugs and passed them on to Park Jun-seo, then Park Jun-seo delivered the drugs to Won Jong-soo (Kim Kyung-nam) and other consumers.

The profit they made through this business was saved in a secret account that had an 8-code password. The first 4 codes were known to Park Tae-jin, and Park Jun-seo knew the last four codes. Since Park Jun-seo passed away, Park Tae-jin had been trying his best to find out about the rest of the password.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-jin was at the hospital receiving treatment after getting attacked by Park Tae-jin (Kwon Yul). Previously, Park Tae-jin tried to strangle Oh Yoon-jin as her attempt to open the account, which had a huge amount of money, failed.

Jang Jae-kyung and Oh Yoon-jin shared their thoughts on what the joint account between Park Jun-seo and Park Tae-jin could be about. They also discussed that Park Jun-seo must not have trusted Park Tae-jin enough, as Park Tae-jin only knew half of the password.

Ji Sung and Jeon Mi-do in Connection (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Moreover, it was revealed that Park Jun-seo was aware of his wife Choi Ji-yeon's (Jung Yoo-min) extramarital marital affair with Park Tae-jin.

Episode 12 of Connection further delved into the secret meeting between Park Tae-jin, Won Jong-soo, Jung Sang-eui, and Oh Chi-hyeon (Cha Yeop). During the meeting, Jung Sang-eui was asked by the other three to leave the room for a few minutes.

He took this as a chance and recorded their conversation. In this conversation, Park Tae-jin was concerned about their friend Jeong Yun-ho (Lee Kang-wook), who was being chased by Jang Jae-kyung for a murder case.

He suggested that they should kill Jeong Yun-ho as the police would easily catch him soon and they would be in danger as they are all connected to him for their crimes.

Jeong Yun-ho, who believed that his friends would save him from this issue, received a part of the recording sent by Jung Sang-eui anonymously. Jung Sang-eui also hinted that Park Jun-seo was killed by Park Tae-jin. The evidence of the same is at Park Jun-seo’s house with his wife Choi Ji-yeon (Jung Yoo-min).

Later, Jeong Yun-ho visited Choi Ji-yeon and asked her to give her the evidence that was mentioned in the anonymous message sent by Jung Sang-eui. As he could not find any proof, Jeong Yun-ho attacked Choi Ji-yeon and left the scene as police were tracking him down through his burner phone connection.

Still of Ji Sung and Jeon Mi-do in Connection (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

Jang Jae-kyung rescued Choi Ji-yeon and moved her to the hospital with the help of his team, but he lost Jeong Yun-ho once again. In Episode 10 of Connection, after taking Park Tae-jin's advice, Won Jong-soo ordered Oh Chi-hyeon to kill Jeong Yun-ho.

Soon, Oh Chi-hyeon murdered Jeong Yun-ho, burying him on a hill. Furthermore, Won Jong-soo’s father, Keumhyung Group Chairman, Won Chang-ho (Moon Sung-geun), showcased his trust in his son after he got the deal with the mayor for his upcoming project.

On the other hand, the mysterious doctor who sent Jang Jae-kyung the drug regularly had asked him to meet him at Myeong-eul Garden. Jang Jae-kyung and Oh Yoon-jin visited Myeong-eul Garden and there they saw Jung Sang-eui entering a restaurant nearby and decided to follow him.

They saw Park Tae-jin secretly meeting Jung Sang-eui and tried to hear their conversation. Park Tae-jin confronted him for recording their conversation from the last time and sharing it with Jeong Yun-ho. They also discussed their drug business.

Further in Connection, Jang Jae-kyung and Oh Yoon-jin unexpectedly enter Jung Sang-eui’s car after meeting Park Tae-jin as they were following him from the garden.

Jung Sang-eui took them to the Yeongryung cold storage, which Park Jun-seo owned. He revealed where he made the new infamous drug and that he was the doctor, which became Jang Jae-kyung’s addiction.

Jung Sang-eui stated that Park Jun-seo was his good friend in high school until Jang Jae-kyung and Oh Yoon-jin came. After the two drifted away from Park Jun-seo, Jung Sang-eui and Jun-seo maintained good relations for twenty years.

However, Park Jun-seo left insurance in Jang Jae-kyung and Oh Yoon-jin's name. Jung Sang-eui revealed that he was frustrated with Jang Jae-kyung being unable to find the clues to catch Park Jun-seo's murderer, and he could not help but use drugs to get him involved in the case.

Jung Sang-eui shared his next move, which would take Jang Jae-kyung towards Gong Jin-wook, and also asked for a chance to help him avenge Park Jun-seo’s death. In Episode 12 of Connection, the Narcotics Department of Anhyeon Police found Jeong Yun-ho’s dead body buried on the hill.

Connection featuring Jeon Mi-do and Ji Sung airs every week on Friday and Saturday on SBS.