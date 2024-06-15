Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale Ep 5-6 recap: Will Lee Jun-young save kidnapped Pyo Ye-jin?

Dreaming Of a Freaking Fairy Tale starring Pyo Ye-jin, Lee Jun-young, Kim Hyun-jin, and more aired episodes 5 and 6 on Friday, June 14 on TVING. The drama tells the story of a girl who wishes to become Cinderella from the fairy tales to get away from her exhausting life.

In Dreaming Of a Freaking Fairy Tale, Pyo Ye-jin plays the character of Shin Jae-rim who dreams of becoming Cinderella and gets a job at Cheongdam Heaven, a social club where she might find her prince. However, Shin Jae-rim will witness a gradual development as she learns to become independent.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun-young portrays the role of Moon Cha-min who is the eighth-generation chaebol from a wealthy family and the CEO of Cheongdam Heaven. Moon Cha-min despises women and to avoid them, he thinks of them as lifeless stones.

According to the latest episodes of Dreaming Of a Freaking Fairy Tale, Shin Jae-rim gets kidnapped by Ban Dan-a's uncles. It further explores whether Moon Cha-min was able to save her or not.

Dreaming Of a Freaking Fairy Tale Ep 5-6 recap: Lee Jun-young rescues kidnapped Pyo Ye-jin

According to episode 5 of Dreaming Of a Freaking Fairy Tale, Shin Jae-rim was insulted by the members of Cheongdam Heaven at Baek Do-hong's (Kim Hyun-jin) welcome party. Meanwhile, Moon Cha-min and Shin Jae-rim kissed each other in front of the attendees.

Moon Cha-min later revealed that it was to gain everyone's attention towards Shin Jae-rim. After the party, Shin Jae-rim believed that Baek Do-hong did not care about her. However, Baek Do-hong was surprised to see Shin Jae-rim and Moon Cha-min share a kiss at the party.

The next day, Baek Do-hong invited Shin Jae-rim to her studio, clearly stating he would want to know her better. On the other hand, Shin Jae-rim’s colleagues were convinced that Moon Cha-min had fallen for Shin Jae-rim. They almost had a second kiss as Shin Jae-rim initiated it, however, Moon Cha-min held himself back.

Moon Cha-min tried to hide his feelings towards her and acted nonchalantly, trying to help her find her prince charming. He encouraged her to visit Baek Do-hong’s studio and bought her multiple outfits for her perfect date even though it was not what he truly wanted.

Moreover, he was reminded of her mother whenever he saw Shin Jae-rim. Moon Cha-min’s mother left her father heartbroken. Moon Cha-min did not want to end up like his father, and this was the crucial reason why he hid his feelings for her.

In Episode 6 of Dreaming Of a Freaking Fairy Tale, the secret of Baek Do-hong was revealed in front of Shin Jae-rim as she visited her studio. Baek Do-hong closely paid attention to Shin Jae-rim, cooking food for her, and also confessed that he was interested in her.

Baek Do-hong’s brother was accidentally present at his place and revealed that he had once written a BL Novel. His brother insulted him and stated that he was embarrassed by it. Shin Jae-rim took a stand for Baek Do-hong and acknowledged that he was blessed with talents in different genres. She also encouraged him to be proud of his work.

Meanwhile, Ban Dan-a (Song Ji-woo), Moon Cha-min's fiancée was extremely angry at Moon Cha-min's actions at the party. She expressed her feelings in front of her uncles, who kidnapped Shin Jae-rim to help her. At the same time, Shin Jae-rim's best friend No Sun-jung (Lee Da-hye) reached Cheongdam Heaven as Shin Jae-rim did not receive her calls.

No Sun-jung bumped into Moon Cha-min where she told him that Shin Jae-rim was not reachable and that she came to the club to look for her. The two were playing Jenga when No Sun-jung received a call from Shin Jae-rim, revealing that she had been kidnapped. Moon Cha-min rushed to the place where she was located.

Ban Dan-a's uncles kidnapped Shin Jae-rim to make her sign a contract, stating she would leave Cheongdam Heaven. So that their niece would not have to worry about Moon Cha-min falling for her. Moon Cha-min reached the site where he found Ban Dan-a's uncles.

To save her, he showcased his hapkido skills and fought with them. At the end of episode 6 of Dreaming Of a Freaking Fairy Tale, Moon Cha-min rescued Shin Jae-rim and hugged her.

Dreaming Of a Freaking Fairy Tale featuring Lee Jun-young, Pyo Ye-jin, and Kim Hyun-jin airs every Friday on the OTT platform TVING.